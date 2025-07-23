  • home icon
Mikaela Shiffrin teases major plans while addressing U.S. Open 2025 appearance

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Jul 23, 2025 20:00 GMT
Mikaela Shiffrin (Image via: Getty)

American alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin recently shared her take on attending the 2025 US Open. The Grand Slam is set to start next month and is also one of the major tournaments of the US Swing.

Shiffrin has been quite busy after her 2024-25 alpine ski season concluded a few months ago. She travelled to Norway to spend time with her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, after a hectic and injury-laden season.

She shared a dump on Instagram from her time spent with Kilde and her other activities, such as meeting gymnast Simone Biles. In the pictures, Shiffrin and Kilde can be seen enjoying several beautiful locations.

Four-time Grand Slam doubles champ, Rennae Stubbs, reacted to the post and enquired whether Shiffrin is planning to attend the 2025 US Open. Reacting to this, Shiffrin answered negatively and remarked that there is a major event that is ahead of her.

"Not this year!! Turns out there’s some sort of big event coming up this year…other than the @fisalpine World Cups 🤔😝…rain check for next year??" Shiffrin wrote while responding to Stubbs.
Screenshot of the conversation between Shiffrin and Stubbs (Image via: @mikaelashiffrin)

Mikaela Shiffrin is a big admirer of tennis and is also a fan of Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek.

Both of them have an admirable relationship and are frequently seen celebrating each other's successes. Besides, the alpine ski racer has also attended several tennis tournaments over the years, including the 2024 US Open finals between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz, where the Italian prevailed.

Mikaela Shiffrin reveals the accessory that is the most important for her while going out

Mikaela Shiffrin (Image via: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin revealed the accessory that she won't even forget while going out of her home. In a recent interview, Shiffrin said that her phone is one of the most important accessories as it consists of her calendar, which helps her manage her schedule throughout the day.

Additionally, Shiffrin also added that her water bottle and watch are some of the other things she never forgets. She said (via United Airlines):

"My phone: gotta stay in touch and stay close to my calendar, which helps me stay on track during the day! Then, I need my water bottle. Usually I want to have some hydration available so my Adidas Water Bottle is always on me. Finally, I can’t leave home without my Longines Conquest Chronograph watch. My wrist feels naked without it!"

During the conversation, Mikaela Shiffrin also picked the Maldives and South Africa as two of the destinations that she is eager to visit.

Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

