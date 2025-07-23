Mikaela Shiffrin share glimpses of summer time after reuniting with her fiancé Aleksander Kilde

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Jul 23, 2025 03:05 GMT
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men
Mikaela Shiffrin shares her summer collection of photos [Image Source : Getty]

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin recently shared a glimpse of her summer vacation with her near and dear ones. The Olympic champion had recently reunited with her fiancé and Norwegian skier Aleksander Kilde.

Shiffrin uploaded multiple snaps of her summertime on her Instagram profile. This also included photos with celebrities like Terry Crews and the gymnastics sensation Simone Biles.

Shiffrin also uploaded some videos of her training for the upcoming season, including the much-awaited Winter Olympics, which would be held next year. The alpine skier captioned her Instagram post as

"Catching up… Summertime Photo and Video Dump😎☀️🥰🌴🏋️‍♀️👩‍🎓💪🐐"
Shiffrin previously made a beach retreat to Dana Point with her mother, Eileen Shiffrin, and fiancé, Aleksander Kilde. Eileen Shiffrin mentioned the beach visit to Dana Point in her Instagram post, where she wrote in the caption,

“Took a quick trip from sea to shining sea for a fun shoot and a few hours of quality time with these two. Ocean and palm trees fix ✅ at Dana Point.”
Mikaela Shiffrin was last seen in action in March 2025, where she achieved her 101st victory in the women's slalom event at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Mikaela Shiffrin opens up about her struggles in rehabilitation after the huge crash

Mikaela Shiffrin opens up about overcoming the crash of 2024 [Image Source : Getty]
Mikaela Shiffrin once recounted the crash of 2024 and how she initially struggled to overcome it during her rehabilitation. The alpine skier had suffered a serious crash in November 2024.

In her conversation with The Players Tribune, Shiffrin revealed that there were days when she was clueless about what to do after stepping out in the snow. In her words,

"I can admit that there were some extremely low moments. Times when I started second-guessing myself, or was critical of myself because I felt like I was letting what happened mess with me so much. It was like: Come on, Mikaela, people have had way worse crashes than that, way worse injuries. Those people got through it. What is wrong with you?"
The 30-year-old alpine skier further added,

"On particularly bad days, I’d question my motivation, or whether I still wanted to do this anymore. In my head, I’d be saying to myself: You know what, I kind of couldn’t care less if I ever race again."

Shiffrin marked a strong comeback at the World Championships in February 2025, where she won her eighth gold medal overall in the team combined event. She hopes to make it to her fourth Winter Olympics in 2026, which will be held at Milan-Cortina in Italy.

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Edited by Tushhita Barua
