"It sounds absurd" - Iga Swiatek sends sweet message to close friend Mikaela Shiffrin after American's historic 100th World Cup win

Iga Swiatek recently sent a heartwarming congratulatory message to her close friend Mikaela Shiffrin after the she claimed her historic 100th World Cup win. Shiffrin, who is an American alpine skier is a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and five-time Overall World Cup champion. She won her eighth career Alpine world championships gold medal earlier this month.

Ad

Shiffrin's remarkable achievement of claiming 100th World Cup win came at Sestriere, Italy, where she finished ahead of Zrinka Ljutic and compatriot Paula Moltzan. She became the first downhill skier to reach 100 World Cup wins and tied an all-time World Cup record with her 155th podium finish, matching the legendary Ingemar Stenmark.

This milestone achieved by Mikaela Shiffrin prompted Iga Swiatek to express her congratulations. Swiatek praised Shiffrin's "monumental" accomplishment, noting that reaching 100 World Cup wins seems "absurd."

Ad

Trending

“Wow! What you are doing is monumental. Congrats on your 100th World Cup win . It even sounds absurd," Swiatek said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the tennis side of things, this season, Iga Swiatek had reached the semifinals at the 2025 Australian Open and the Qatar Open, before losing to Madison Keys and Jelena Ostapenko, respectively.

Most recently, the former World No.1 competed at the Dubai Tennis Championships, making it to the quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion Mirra Andreeva.

Iga Swiatek will next compete at BNP Paribas Open 2025 at Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek with her BNP Paribas Open trophy in 2024 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Iga Swiatek will next compete at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open which is scheduled to take place from March 2 to March 16, 2025. The matches at the tournament will be played on the outdoor hardcourts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Ad

Swiatek will be defending her title at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in California after winning it last year by defeating Maria Sakkari in the final. The Pole first claimed the title in 2022, also defeating Sakkari in the final. This year, the former World No.1 has the opportunity to become the first back-to-back champion since Martina Navratilova in 1990 and 1991.

In 2022, Iga Swiatek secured her first Indian Wells title by defeating Anhelina Kalinina, 29th seed Clara Tauson, and 15th seed Angelique Kerber in the second, third, and fourth rounds, respectively.

Ad

In the quarterfinals, Swiatek defeated 25th seed Madison Keys, followed by a win over 24th seed Simona Halep in the semifinals, and ultimately triumphed over sixth seed Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in the final.

In 2024, Iga Swiatek was the top seed at the BNP Paribas Open and began her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She defeated Danielle Collins in her opening round and the overcame 26th-seed Linda Noskova in the third round.

Ad

The former World No.1 triumphed over Yulia Putintseva in the fourth round and then secured her place in the final after defeating Caroline Wozniacki and 31st seed Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

In the championship match, Swiatek faced off against ninth seed Maria Sakkari and emerged victorious with a score of 6–4, 6–0 to win the 2024 BNP Paribas Open, her second title at Indian Wells, her eighth WTA 1000, and her 19th career WTA Tour title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback