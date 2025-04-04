Mikaela Shiffrin poses in black top and tiger print pants

Renowned skier Mikaela Shiffrin was recently spotted in the Big Apple. Shiffrin is one of the most decorated alpine skiers of all time. She is enjoying a break. In a recent Instagram post, Shiffrin posed in a black top and tiger print pants.

On February 23, Shiffrin added another feather to her legendary cap by winning her 100th World Cup in the slalom in Italy. After her fatal crash in November, Shiffrin has been unable to keep the consistency, but the 100th win solidifies her legendary status.

Shiffrin, in her recent Instagram post, shared the photographs from her recent New York City photo shoot with The Players' Tribune. Posing in a black top and tiger-print pants, Shiffrin shared her New York City experience in her Instagram post and talked about her short break from racing. She said:

The Big Apple… Setting a new personal record for consecutive days without wearing a race suit. NYC was quick, but productive, as always—thank you

Born in the United States, the skier made her World Cup debut in March 2011 at the age of 15. She has won multiple medals in the Olympic games and the World Championships.

Mikaela Shiffrin ended the season with 101st World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin at Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin has come a long way since her injury last year in November. What could have been the 100th World Cup win for Shiffrin ended up putting a temporary stop to her winning season. Shiffrin faced an unexpected crash in the middle of the giant slalom race in Killington, Vermont, in November 2024. She had a puncture wound that was a mystery in itself. Talking to The Athletic, she said:

"We had a theory that maybe my pole somehow stuck in and I rolled over it and then sort of dug around and that was what created a cavern that sort of trapped fluid, which is why I ended up needing surgery. That’s a theory. It’s really hard to say, which is a little annoying because it’s like, did the gate do it? Did something on the gate do it?"

Shiffrin’s comeback was not so smooth. With the PTSD that lingered around the injury, it was not easy to make a strong comeback. The 101st World Cup win at the Sun Valley, Idaho, proved to be a perfect end to a topsy-turvy season. Winning her last slalom race of the season has helped her get her confidence back. She won against Lena Duerr of Germany. Her time on the course was 1:45.92. In an interview with USA Today, Shiffrin said:

"It's super meaningful to have this strong performance today. Sometimes you can win a race even if you didn't ski your best. And today I felt like I really skied my best. It's the best skiing I could possibly do, especially for these conditions, which are normally quite a challenge."

Shiffrin is looking forward to the Winter Olympics in Italy next year. It will be her fourth Olympics, and this time, she will be focusing on the events that can lead her to a podium finish.

