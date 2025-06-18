Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to $25M-worth Grey’s Anatomy actress Sandra Oh’s commencement speech at Dartmouth College

Mikaela Shiffrin shared her reaction to the commencement speech of the popular Grey's Anatomy actress worth $25 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), Sandra Oh. Oh and Shiffrin were the honoured guests at Dartmouth College.

Shiffrin is one of the most popular alpine ski racers in the world. She has the most number of World Cup wins among men and women. With five World Cup overall wins and two Olympic gold medals, Shiffrin has made her mark on the slopes. The athlete was recently honoured at Dartmouth College with an honorary doctorate. Shiffrin was honoured for her relentless effort in the sport, going beyond the slopes and building a legacy.

Trending

Sandra Oh, an actress from the popular television show, Grey's Anatomy, was also present at the ceremony. Oh gave the commencement speech to the graduating class of 2025. In an Instagram story, Shiffrin shared her reaction:

so inspiring...thank you again, @iamsandraohinsta

Screenshot of Mikaela Shiffrin's Instagram story (@mikaelashiffrin/ig)

Sandra Oh talked to the graduating class of 2025 and encouraged students to embrace 'discomfort'. Talking about discomfort being her greatest learning opportunity, Oh said in her speech that discomfort can be a great catalyst in building up inner strength without losing sense of self or values. Alpine ski legend Shiffrin resonated with these inspiring words.

Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on what makes her honorary doctorate from Dartmouth more special

Mikaela Shiffrin reflects back on what makes her honorary doctorate at Dartmouth so much special. Shiffrin, the 30-year-old Alpine Ski racer, received the honorary doctor of Humane letters at the Dartmouth college. The honor is even more special for her as her father, Dr.Jeff Shiffrin, also got his doctorate from Dartmouth College. In a recent Instagram post, Shiffrin reflected on the special honor as she missed her dad who unfortunately passed away in 2020. Shiffrin said:

"Hey Dad…I received an honorary degree from Dartmouth today. Who’d have ever thought we’d have two Dr. Shiffrins in the fam?😅🥴 (One went through 12+ years of school, one skis down a mountain😂) Felt a bit closer to you in the past 24 hrs—for the first time in a really long time—and I’m so grateful for that. Happy Father’s day. I miss you, always.❤️"

Mikaela Shiffrin received the honour alongside six incredible individuals, including American rower Judy Geer from the class of 1975. David Benioff, novelist and screenwriter from the class of 92, senior counselor to the United States Secretary of the Interior, Lynn Trujillo of the class of 94. Antonia Novello, former pro baseball player William Greason and guest speaker Sandra Oh were also honoured.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More