Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to Candace Parker being appointed as president of Adidas women's basketball

The alpine skiing prodigy Mikaela Shiffrin was thrilled as the sports apparel giant Adidas announced WNBA legend Candace Parker as their new president for women's basketball. The news comes after Parker decided to hang up her basketball shoes and move ahead with other responsibilities.

On April 28, 38-year-old Parker announced her retirement through a heartfelt social media post, and on May 8, she took on the new role of president with her longtime brand partner Adidas. Now, she will look after the WNBA players associated with the brand along with other responsibilities. Adidas and Parker shared the news on Instagram in a shared post on Wednesday, May 8.

Parker's new role earned her cheers from around the globe, with fans and athletes applauding the basketball icon. The two-time alpine skiing Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin also chimed in to congratulate Parker. Shiffrin shared the official announcement post on her Instagram story, and wrote:

"Congrats on the next chapter, @candaceparker!"

The 96-time FIS World Cup winner seemed so delighted with her compatriot's new endeavors that she also commented on the announcement post and wrote:

"So deserved! Congrats, Candace!!"

Mikaela Shiffrin, an avid basketball fan and a Caitlin Clark admirer

Mikale Shiffrin is known for admiring other sports, and her love for basketball and the athletes associated with it is no secret. Caitlin Clark is one such player who has been loved by Shiffrin immensely, so much so that when Clark broke Pete Maravich's record and became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, Shiffrin shared a tweet in her appreciation and wrote:

"Such an incredible accomplishment - congrats @CaitlinClark22. You inspire!!"

Shiffrin also expressed her delight when a women's college basketball game made history for viewership records last month. The game was played between Iowa and South Carolina, and it garnered a record-breaking viewership of 18.7 million viewers, reaching a staggering 24 million. Mikaela Shiffrin could not contain her excitement and expressed her emotions on X (formerly Twitter).

One of many such instances was noted when the Iowa Hawkeyes prodigy appeared in one of the episodes of NBC's popular show, Saturday Night Live, and had a fun time on the show. This again caught the alpine skiing legend's attention, and she was quick to react with a retweet, saying:

"Crushed it!!"

After getting engaged to fellow skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Shiffrin is gearing up to cheer for the athletes participating in the Paris Olympics 2024, commencing in July.