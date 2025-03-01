Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to former USWNT captain Alex Morgan’s latest photos flaunting baby bump

Mikaela Shiffrin recently reacted on social media to Alex Morgan's baby arrival celebration. The post featured Morgan showcasing her baby bump along with a photo from a dinner.

In January 2025, Alex Morgan announced that she is expecting a baby boy. She and her husband, Servando Carrasco, are already parents to their 4-year-old daughter, Charlie.

The retired soccer star posted the pre-baby arrival party photos on X on March 1, 2025. She added emojis in the caption, announcing that the baby is arriving soon.

Mikaela Shiffrin reacted with an emoji to express her emotions.

Mikaela Shiffrin has won three Olympic medals, including two golds and one silver. At the 2022 Beijing Olympics, she competed in Giant Slalom, Slalom, and Super Combined, finishing fourth in Team Mixed, ninth in Super G, and eighteenth in Downhill. In addition, she competed in six world championships since 2013, winning 14 medals: seven gold, four silver, and three bronzes. In 2023, Shiffrin won gold in Giant Slalom and silver in Slalom and Super G.

Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to USWNT captain Alex Morgan's retirement announcement

Alex Morgan at the 2025 Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere - Source: Getty

Alex Morgan, a retired soccer player, has won two Olympic medals, including gold at the 2012 London Olympics and bronze at the 2020 Tokyo. She also competed in 2016 Rio, where they finished fifth.

In September 2024, Morgan officially announced her retirement in a video on Instagram. In the video, she reflected on her lifelong connection to soccer, emphasizing that the sport has been a part of her for 30 ears and was one of her first true passion. She also expressed gratitude for everything soccer has given her.

Reflecting on her retirement announcement, the former USWNT captain said:

"I'm going to get to the point quickly. I'm retiring. And I have so much clarity about this decision and I'm so happy to be able to finally tell you. It has been a long time coming and this decision wasn't easy. But, at the beginning of 2024 I felt in my heart and soul that this was the last season that I would play soccer." (0:04 onwards)

Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her emotions on Morgan's retirement, acknowledging the lasting imapct she had made. She wrote:

"What a legacy you’re leaving…you’re an inspiration for so many, including me!! ❤️"

Screenshot of Mikaela Shiffrin's comment/ Source: Instagram/ @alexmorgan13

In addition, Alex Morgan's World Championships record includes four appearances in 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023, with her most recent finish being ninth in 2023. Morgan earned three medals, winning gold in 2015 and 2019 and silver in 2011.

