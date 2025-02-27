Mikaela Shiffrin reveals what's next on her bucket list after ticking off 100th World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin shared her next goal after ticking off 100 World Cup wins last week. She is the most decorated skier in World Cup history, with 14 wins more than the second-best skier, Ingemar Stenmark.

Shiffrin won her 100th World Cup race in Sestriere, Italy, on Sunday (Feb. 23), posting a time of 1:50.33s to beat Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic by 0.61 seconds. The American skier had been waiting for the win for over two months and was overwhelmed with emotions after crossing the finish line.

But now she has sights on her next goal: getting through the popular American sitcom Jury Duty.

"Honestly… next on the bucket list is successfully getting through Jury Duty…," she posted on Threads.

In addition to being the most decorated World Cup skier, Shiffrin is tied for the most number of medals at the World Championships, while her eight gold medals are a record in both men's and women's sports.

The 29-year-old earned her eighth gold medal during the World Championships in Saalbach earlier this month, securing the first-ever women's combined title with her childhood teammate Breezy Johnson. Shiffrin called the win the most memorable of her career.

"Tops the list of any medal I have won" - Mikaela Shiffrin on winning World Championships gold medal with Breezy Johnson

Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson at the Audi FIS Alpine World Ski Championships- Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson have been racing against and with each other since 11 years of age. Johnson is the reigning downhill world champion and was paired with Shiffrin for the women's combined event in Saalbach.

The duo posted the fastest combined time of 2:40.89s to win the gold medal, leaving both of the skiers emotional when they were celebrating the victory afterward.

After at least 15 years of racing together and against each other, and that's a unique thing in ski racing.You race individuals as competitors, but you also race together as teammates. I feel like we talked at that time [when we met] about our hopes and dreams, and I think we connected specifically about feeling like we were a little bit lost in a world where young girls were not really supposed to be as ambitious as we were," she said.

"Looking forward to this many years to where we both come, everything you've overcomed to get here and a lot of this past year and a half, you had to do a lot of it on your own, and that has been unbelievable to watch from afar and now to watch up close. So grateful to be your teammate today, and thank you for a memory that tops the list of any medal I have ever won," Mikaela Shiffrin added.

Johnson was banned for 14 months for missing three drug tests in 2022 and 2023 but returned to the competition in December last year. Before her ban, the 29-year-old had never made the podium at a World Championships and now has two gold medals to her name.

