Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to her induction into Colorado Sports Hall of Fame

Mikaela Shiffrin reacted to being inducted into the University of Colorado's Hall of Fame following a record-breaking 2024-25 season. The American is the most decorated skier in history, with an unprecedented 101 World Cup victories.

Shiffrin, a Vail native, received the honor alongside five other athletes: Simon Fletcher, Larry Brown, Troy Tulowitzki, Lisa Van Goor and Bubbles Anderson. Shiffrin joins Lindsey Vonn, who was inducted in 2020, among the top skiers to receive the honor.

The Olympic medalist expressed gratitude on receiving the honor. Reposting a picture of her receiving the honor, she wrote:

"🙏🙏 @cosportsof."

Shiffrin is the most decorated in alpine skiing history, both at the World Cup and the World Championships. Despite suffering a devasting injury this season, the American skier managed to win a World title and four World Cup races including the historic 100th World Cup win.

The Olympic champion attended the induction ceremony on Wednesday (April 16). She was accompanied by her family and friends, and the other inducted athletes. The two-time Olympic gold medalist received a loud cheer from the crowd after being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Mikaela Shiffrin’s mother reacted after her daughter was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame

Mikaela Shiffrin's mother, Eileen, gave her reaction after attending the joyous moment of her daughter's career. Eileen was present at an event held on Wednesday at the Hilton in Downtown Denver where Shiffrin was inducted, along with the other athletes. She reflected on the night and wrote a long note that read:

"We celebrated Miki being inducted into the CO. Sports Hall of Fame last night joined by special friends and our family. So many great athletes being honored and celebrated as well as Miki. It was an evening recognizing sport and some very interesting stories of the awardees' journeys to end up at the elite level. Thank you CSHOF for including us in your 60th Anniversary."

Shiffrin concluded her 2024-25 season with her final event in Idaho. In the last event of the season, she registered her 101st victory on the circuit. Shiffrin will be back in action for the next World Cup, scheduled to begin in October 2025.

The American skier has already started her preparations for the next season and will be attending a spring camp in Mammoth, Palisades Tahoe.

