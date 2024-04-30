Alpine skiing legend Mikaela Shiffrin has reacted to Jamal Murray's historic performance after he led the Denver Nuggets to their series win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Murray finished with 32 points in Game 5, delivering the final blow to draw the curtains on the Lakers' campaign. He joined legends LeBron James, Hedo Turkoglu and Robert Horry as the only players in NBA history with multiple go-ahead shots in the final five seconds in a single postseason campaign since 1977.

Murray hit the final dagger with 3.6 seconds left on the clock. He also became the first-ever NBA player to score multiple go-ahead shots twice in the same series. Murray’s Denver Nuggets defeated the Lakers 108-106 in game 5, making alpine skiing legend Mikaela Shiffrin joyous.

Shiffrin reacted to Jamal Murray's performance after the Denver Nuggets posted an appreciation tweet for the Canadian. They wrote:

"JAMAL MURRAY IS THAT GUY"

Shiffrin approved of the teams' take, reacting with a series of emojis to the post.

The skiing legend also reacted to another Denver Nuggets post when they bid farewell to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mikaela Shiffrin, who is an avid follower of basketball, approved of their dominant performance, reacting with a ‘green tick’ emoji.

Mikaela Shiffrin was inspired by LeBron James becoming the NBA’s all-time scorer

In 2023, Mikaela Shiffrin broke the record for most victories at the Alpine Ski World Cup. She overtook skiing legend Ingemar Stenmark, who had won 86 races in his career, and some of the inspiration behind breaking his record came from LeBron James.

James became the leading all-time scorer in NBA history, in February last year, and just hours after that, Shiffrin tied with Stenmark for the most World Cup victories. Speaking at a press conference later, Shiffrin expressed:

"Actually I did see that. I woke up before my alarm went off and my news alert was that, and I was thinking, ‘Oh, that’s cool for him!’ I wasn’t sure if it was a dream, so it’s good to know it’s true."

She said it was an incredible accomplishment by LeBron James, and that she would keep working harder to ‘reset the records’. She did that later and now holds the record for most World Cup victories (97). The 29-year-old will line up for another season this year and is highly likely to reach the mark of 100 World Cup victories.