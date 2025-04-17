Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to Simone Biles' major honor with a special mention to Aly Raisman's heartfelt note

Mikaela Shiffrin wrote a heartwarming message for Simone Biles after she received the honor of being one of the most influential people of 2025. The skier also appreciated the former gymnast, Aly Raisman, for her note on Biles.

Raisman penned a note as a tribute to Biles in Time magazine after the latter was awarded the honorable title by Time 100. The magazine shared the note on Instagram, which gathered Shiffrin's attention, who then reshared it on her Instagram story to congratulate Biles.

Stating that the gymnast deserved this prestigious honor, the skier wrote in the story's caption:

"A major congratulations to this queen👑... SO deserving 🫶🏻" Mikaela Shiffrin wrote.

Shiffrin also praised Raisman for the well-written note:

"And beautifully written, @alyraisman)"

Shiffrin’s Instagram story

Shiffrin visited the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame night, where she donned a black and golden-colored chic outfit and uploaded glimpses on social media. Her mother, Eileen Shiffrin, was also present at the event, exuding pride in her daughter's achievements.

Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about returning to the slopes after injury

American skier, Shiffrin- Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin appeared on the show 'We Need to Talk,' where she fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of her comeback to the slopes after her crash in Killington. She disclosed that she kept tracking her rehabilitation progress and challenged herself to compete in this season.

Shiffrin further spoke about how she couldn't imagine herself not even trying to make a comeback.

"I think as soon as I kind of realised that there are a lot of checkpoints along the way in this rehab and just kind of okay how's oblique healing, when can I start activating those muscles, working through isometric work and then rotational and all these different checkpoints and as I was working through them we were getting a better gauge about when realistically return to getting on my skis and then potentially back to training and then potentially back to racing," Mikaela Shiffrin said.

She added:

"As it became more clear that physically I might be able to withstand racing again this season, I couldn't imagine not trying, and even though this has been challenging to return, I prefer to be much aware of these challenges than beginning next season."

Mikaela Shiffrin is spending quality time with her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, and usually shares highlights of it on her social media.

