Mikaela Shiffrin rocks stylish all-white fit at U.S. Ski & Snowboard's partner Stifel's annual fundraiser

American alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin recently shared her latest look on social media. She attended and supported the annual U.S. Ski & Snowboard fundraiser, hosted in St. Louis by Stifel Financial Corp. CEO Ron Kruszewski. Mikaela Shiffrin has been associated with this since 2018.

Ad

On Friday, September 12, Shiffrin shared a series of snaps from the event as her Instagram story. She wore a sleeveless white top with soft sheer detailing, paired with wide-leg trousers. She captioned the story writing:

“A record $1,375,000 raised for the @usskiteam?! ✌️😅🤯”

“You have outdone yourselves. Simply incredible! Thank you everyone who came out and showed up! 🙌”

Screenshot of her outfit (mikaelashiffrin)

Story of Instagram story (IG/@mikaelashiffrin)

Shiffrin is preparing for the 2025-26 Alpine Skiing World Cup season, which begins in October. The American skier, who holds the record for the most World Cup wins of any skier, will be aiming for strong form ahead of the Winter Olympics in February.

Ad

Trending

Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on 100th World Cup win

Team USA Photo Shoot - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin ended her 2024-25 season with a slalom win at the World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, marking her 101st career victory. She began the season strongly, winning the first two slalom races, but missed four of the 10 events in the discipline due to injuries sustained in November, which sidelined her for two months.

Ad

Her comeback was challenging, and despite the setback, she claimed her 100th World Cup win in Sestriere in February. Reflecting on the win, she said:

“There’s so much more meaning to this one than a number or a record. I wouldn’t say it’s a relief, honestly. I would say it’s almost a surprise after everything that’s happened in the last months. I honestly did not anticipate 100 was going to happen this season, so I’m thankful.”

Ad

On coping with her injuries and setbacks, Mikaela Shiffrin added:

“It has been feeling very similar, to be honest, to this kind of mental fog that I had the year after my dad passed (in 2020). So communicating that, talking with my psychologist, talking with teammates, letting anybody and everybody kind of give me advice, and the main thing that everyone said is the only way to move through this is to get the exposure and to keep doing it (ski racing).” (NBC Sports)

Shiffrin then captured her 101st World Cup win in March at the Stifel Sun Valley Finals, ending her season on a high note. Throughout her career, she has won a total of 18 Olympic and World Championship medals, including two Olympic gold medals and eight World Championship gold medals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More