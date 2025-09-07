  • home icon
  "Unreal to be back on snow"- Mikaela Shiffrin and fiancé enjoy training in Chile ahead of Alpine skiing World Cup

"Unreal to be back on snow"- Mikaela Shiffrin and fiancé enjoy training in Chile ahead of Alpine skiing World Cup

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Sep 07, 2025 04:44 GMT
Gold Medal Gala - Source: Getty
Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde at the Gold Medal Gala - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin and her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, continued their training in Chile, warming up for the Alpine Skiing World Cup season, set to begin in October this year. Kilde and Shiffrin's past two seasons were marred by injuries and recoveries, which kept the former completely sidelined from the 2024/25 World Cup season.

Mikaela Shiffrin was eyeing the century mark in the past season when she suffered an abdominal injury in her giant slalom race in Killington in November 2024. Although she extended her medal tally to 101 in the following days, the most decorated skier fell behind the top five in the overall standings.

On the other hand, Kilde, who crashed in the downhill event in Wengen during the 2023/24 season, underwent multiple surgeries to address his shoulder infection, sitting out an entire season.

Before the couple now heads to the races, they jet off to Chile for an elaborate training session. In a video posted by the Norwegian on his Instagram handle, Shiffrin and Kilde practised their runs with other professionals and even enjoyed rope-way rides to the slopes.

"Chile 1/2✅ Unreal to be back on snow under these conditions," the caption read.
Kilde has been determined to compete in the Beaver Creek downhill race in the upcoming season. A week ago, as he began his training camp in Chile, the 32-year-old expressed anticipation about his biggest goal, saying:

"The next four weeks are really promising to do some good training and progress. I also looked at the calendar, and it’s 100 days until the Beaver Creek downhill, and I was thinking about that being one of the biggest goals I have coming up. And I wondered if maybe you guys would join that journey. So, let’s do a countdown of 100 days from now and then see where it takes me."
Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé boasts 21 World Cup wins in his resume, with the most medals in downhill.

Mikaela Shiffrin once shared that she would be excited beyond words to see her fiancé at the start gate

Shiffrin and Kilde at the 2023 ESPY Awards - Show - (Source: Getty)
Shiffrin and Kilde at the 2023 ESPY Awards - Show - (Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde have been each other's support systems in the past two years. They got engaged in April 2024, but haven't given any hint of their marriage plans. Their only goal is to compete in the upcoming season, en route to the 2026 Winter Olympics. In an exclusive interview with People, the 30-year-old said that she would be the happiest to see her fiancé compete after everything he has been through.

"Crossing our fingers that he is also able to get there and then all the stars align and all the work is done and pays off, so that we're both able to compete. I would be just so excited to watch him get back in the start gate of a race and then the Olympics."

Shiffrin bagged two Olympic gold medals and became the World Cup overall champion five times.

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

