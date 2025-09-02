"You're doing amazing" - Mikaela Shiffrin gives words of affirmation to fiance Aleksander Kilde as Norwegian prepares for first Super-G training 

Mikaela Shiffrin gave words of affirmation to her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, as the latter geared up for Super-G training for the first time. Kilde has been suffering from injuries since 2024, withdrawing from the 2023/24 World Cup midway through and sitting out the next edition entirely.
Mikaela Shiffrin, who extended her World Cup win tally to 101, has been a constant supporter of the Norwegian skier since he first suffered the Wengen downhill crash in January. The latter's shoulder injury and calf laceration demanded immediate attention, followed by days of recovery and rehabilitation. During that period, Shiffrin helped him find his rhythm and even accompanied him on vacations.
Aleksander Kilde underwent another surgery on his infected shoulder in mid-2024 and a major one in 2025 to reconstruct his shoulder using grafts from his trapezius muscle and hamstring. Recently, ahead of the 2025/26 season, he resumed his training in a Chilean camp with his fiancée, Mikaela Shiffrin.
In a recent Instagram story, as the couple headed to the slope in a ropeway, the 32-year-old expressed excitement for his first Super-G training, saying:
"First time Super-G long gate."
When he turned the camera towards Shiffrin, the latter giggled and adorably affirmed:
"You're doing great. It's amazing."
The 2025/26 Alpine Skiing World Cup season will kick off in October, with the Cortina Winter Olympics scheduled for February 2026.
Mikaela Shiffrin once shared how Aleksander Kilde supported her on her quest for her 100th win while recovering
Mikaela Shiffrin faced a tough setback in November 2024, crashing at the gate and suffering an abdominal puncture. She missed more than ten races but persevered, ultimately returning to claim her 100th slalom victory in Sestriere, Italy. In an interview with People in April this year, the 30-year-old revealed that her fiancé motivated her to return, while he dealt with his own health issues.
"I was able to return and [he] supported me in the return, understanding that my return to racing brought on its own challenges which are very different from the challenges he's faced."
"He's so good about being able to compartmentalize the road that he's on, which is something I can't even imagine how difficult it's been and to still be able to support me in my own road, it's really incredible," she added.
The couple got engaged in April 2024 but hasn't announced anything about their wedding yet.