"You're doing amazing" - Mikaela Shiffrin gives words of affirmation to fiance Aleksander Kilde as Norwegian prepares for first Super-G training 

Mikaela Shiffrin gave words of affirmation to her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, as the latter geared up for Super-G training for the first time. Kilde has been suffering from injuries since 2024, withdrawing from the 2023/24 World Cup midway through and sitting out the next edition entirely.

Ad

Mikaela Shiffrin, who extended her World Cup win tally to 101, has been a constant supporter of the Norwegian skier since he first suffered the Wengen downhill crash in January. The latter's shoulder injury and calf laceration demanded immediate attention, followed by days of recovery and rehabilitation. During that period, Shiffrin helped him find his rhythm and even accompanied him on vacations.

Aleksander Kilde underwent another surgery on his infected shoulder in mid-2024 and a major one in 2025 to reconstruct his shoulder using grafts from his trapezius muscle and hamstring. Recently, ahead of the 2025/26 season, he resumed his training in a Chilean camp with his fiancée, Mikaela Shiffrin.

Ad

Trending

In a recent Instagram story, as the couple headed to the slope in a ropeway, the 32-year-old expressed excitement for his first Super-G training, saying:

"First time Super-G long gate."

When he turned the camera towards Shiffrin, the latter giggled and adorably affirmed:

"You're doing great. It's amazing."

Shiffrin shares words of affirmation to fiance; Instagram - @akilde

The 2025/26 Alpine Skiing World Cup season will kick off in October, with the Cortina Winter Olympics scheduled for February 2026.

Ad

Mikaela Shiffrin once shared how Aleksander Kilde supported her on her quest for her 100th win while recovering

Shiffrin and Kilde at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals - Men's and Women's Super G - (Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin faced a tough setback in November 2024, crashing at the gate and suffering an abdominal puncture. She missed more than ten races but persevered, ultimately returning to claim her 100th slalom victory in Sestriere, Italy. In an interview with People in April this year, the 30-year-old revealed that her fiancé motivated her to return, while he dealt with his own health issues.

Ad

"I was able to return and [he] supported me in the return, understanding that my return to racing brought on its own challenges which are very different from the challenges he's faced."

"He's so good about being able to compartmentalize the road that he's on, which is something I can't even imagine how difficult it's been and to still be able to support me in my own road, it's really incredible," she added.

The couple got engaged in April 2024 but hasn't announced anything about their wedding yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More