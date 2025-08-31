  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde concludes training session after long battle with injury recovery since crash

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde concludes training session after long battle with injury recovery since crash

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Aug 31, 2025 02:24 GMT
Gold Medal Gala - Source: Getty
Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde at the Gold Medal Gala - (Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, proudly announced that he skied at his best at El Colorado and will next head to Valle Nevado as he continues training in Chile. Kilde missed half of the 2023/24 season and the entire 2024/25 season due to an injury setback, but remains laser-focused to participate in the upcoming World Cup edition.

Ad

Kilde was off to a good start to the 2023/24 season when he crashed during a downhill event in Wengen, suffering a deep calf laceration, shoulder dislocation, and other injuries. He underwent immediate shoulder and calf surgeries and ended his season abruptly. In July, he underwent another surgery after developing inflammation and infection, followed by a third in October for further complications in his shoulder.

Kilde sat out the entire 2024/25 season, and in February this year, a stand of his hamstring muscle and graft from his lower trapezius muscle were used to fix his shoulder. As he recovered, Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé resumed training in Chile with the 101-time World Cup winner.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a recent Instagram post, the Norwegian skier shared glimpses of his time skiing in the El Colorado slopes, finding his rhythm back after an extended hiatus. Announcing his next stop as Valle Nevado, he captioned:

"T- 97! El Colorado, skiing at its best, and now ready for Valle Nevado."
Ad

In a previous Instagram story, Kilde shared a picture of Shiffrin enjoying herself in the pool during their training camp in Chile. The couple got engaged in April 2024, shortly after the 2023/24 season ended.

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde talked about his Beaver Creek downhill goal in the upcoming season

Mikaela Shiffrin&#039;s fiance Kilde at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men&#039;s Downhill - (Source: Getty)
Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Kilde at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill - (Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé was sidelined after the 2024 Wengen downhill, but never lost hope of returning to competitive skiing. Over the past two years, he's been on and off the slopes, but the training camp he's currently attending in Chile has been for a much bigger goal ahead. Building up to the 2025/26 season, the two-time Olympic medalist is most excited to be in action in the Beaver Creek downhill event.

Ad
The next four weeks are really promising to do some good training and progress. I also looked at the calendar, and it’s 100 days until the Beaver Creek downhill, and I was thinking about that being one of the biggest goals I have coming up. And I wondered if maybe you guys would join that journey. So, let’s do a countdown of 100 days from now and then see where it takes me."
Ad

The upcoming World Cup edition will kick off in October, and continue will March with the Winter Olympics scheduled in Cortina in February.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications