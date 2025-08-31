Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde concludes training session after long battle with injury recovery since crash

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, proudly announced that he skied at his best at El Colorado and will next head to Valle Nevado as he continues training in Chile. Kilde missed half of the 2023/24 season and the entire 2024/25 season due to an injury setback, but remains laser-focused to participate in the upcoming World Cup edition. Kilde was off to a good start to the 2023/24 season when he crashed during a downhill event in Wengen, suffering a deep calf laceration, shoulder dislocation, and other injuries. He underwent immediate shoulder and calf surgeries and ended his season abruptly. In July, he underwent another surgery after developing inflammation and infection, followed by a third in October for further complications in his shoulder. Kilde sat out the entire 2024/25 season, and in February this year, a stand of his hamstring muscle and graft from his lower trapezius muscle were used to fix his shoulder. As he recovered, Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé resumed training in Chile with the 101-time World Cup winner. In a recent Instagram post, the Norwegian skier shared glimpses of his time skiing in the El Colorado slopes, finding his rhythm back after an extended hiatus. Announcing his next stop as Valle Nevado, he captioned:&quot;T- 97! El Colorado, skiing at its best, and now ready for Valle Nevado.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a previous Instagram story, Kilde shared a picture of Shiffrin enjoying herself in the pool during their training camp in Chile. The couple got engaged in April 2024, shortly after the 2023/24 season ended. Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde talked about his Beaver Creek downhill goal in the upcoming seasonMikaela Shiffrin's fiance Kilde at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill - (Source: Getty)Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé was sidelined after the 2024 Wengen downhill, but never lost hope of returning to competitive skiing. Over the past two years, he's been on and off the slopes, but the training camp he's currently attending in Chile has been for a much bigger goal ahead. Building up to the 2025/26 season, the two-time Olympic medalist is most excited to be in action in the Beaver Creek downhill event. The next four weeks are really promising to do some good training and progress. I also looked at the calendar, and it’s 100 days until the Beaver Creek downhill, and I was thinking about that being one of the biggest goals I have coming up. And I wondered if maybe you guys would join that journey. So, let’s do a countdown of 100 days from now and then see where it takes me.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe upcoming World Cup edition will kick off in October, and continue will March with the Winter Olympics scheduled in Cortina in February.