Mikaela Shiffrin shares glimpses of training while gearing up for upcoming season amid her off season

Mikaela Shiffrin recently shared a few glimpses of her latest training sessions with fellow teammates ahead of the upcoming season. Shiffrin concluded her 2025 season in March.Shiffrin's 2025 season was marked with major ups and downs. After suffering a devastating fall in the giant slalom, which led to abdominal puncture, in November 2024, Shiffrin returned to the slopes after two months in Courchevel, France, for the night slalom. Before the 2024/25 season, Shiffrin had gathered 97 victories. However, the last season witnessed the American skier bag her 100th win in Sestiere, Italy, on February 23. She went on to record another monumental feat after winning the 101st World Cup and 157th podium finish on home snow in Sun Valley, Idaho. The multiple-tie Olympic medalist is currently navigating her off-season by honing her skills for the upcoming season, which will also include her appearance at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Shiffrin shared a few glimpses of her training on Instagram and wrote:&quot;More postcards from camp🩵&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the carousel of photos and videos, she was also seen sharing a sweet moment with her training partners as they flaunted their dance moves. Shiffrin will compete at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in February 2026.&quot;Most people didn't really realize that the pressure wasn't entirely off&quot; - Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on returning to competition after her 100th World Cup win Mikaela Shiffrin FIS World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Getty Images)Mikaela Shiffrin reflected on making her appearance at the competition after her 100th World Cup win. In the third episode of Moving Right Along S3, Shiffrin stated that she was still feeling the pressure in Sun Valley because reaching 500 points to reach a good starting position was important. &quot;Most people didn't really realize that the pressure wasn't entirely off when we went to Sun Valley. The World Cup points situation especially how it relates to start number is a little bit complicated little bit funky, but long story short. Hitting 500 overall points helps your start number in all disciplines and that was a really big goal for me to finish off the season hitting the 500 point threshold to help with my GS start number for next season. So, that added a sense of urgency for me for that final race.&quot; (2:16 onwards)She clinched her 100th win after clocking 1:50.33 and surpassing Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic and fellow teammate Paula Moltzan.