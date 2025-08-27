  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Mikaela Shiffrin shares glimpses of training while gearing up for upcoming season amid her off season

Mikaela Shiffrin shares glimpses of training while gearing up for upcoming season amid her off season

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Aug 27, 2025 03:26 GMT
Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - Source: Getty
Mikaela Shiffrin during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom in Sestriere, Italy. (Photo via Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin recently shared a few glimpses of her latest training sessions with fellow teammates ahead of the upcoming season. Shiffrin concluded her 2025 season in March.

Ad

Shiffrin's 2025 season was marked with major ups and downs. After suffering a devastating fall in the giant slalom, which led to abdominal puncture, in November 2024, Shiffrin returned to the slopes after two months in Courchevel, France, for the night slalom. Before the 2024/25 season, Shiffrin had gathered 97 victories. However, the last season witnessed the American skier bag her 100th win in Sestiere, Italy, on February 23.

She went on to record another monumental feat after winning the 101st World Cup and 157th podium finish on home snow in Sun Valley, Idaho. The multiple-tie Olympic medalist is currently navigating her off-season by honing her skills for the upcoming season, which will also include her appearance at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Shiffrin shared a few glimpses of her training on Instagram and wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"More postcards from camp🩵"
Ad

In the carousel of photos and videos, she was also seen sharing a sweet moment with her training partners as they flaunted their dance moves. Shiffrin will compete at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in February 2026.

"Most people didn't really realize that the pressure wasn't entirely off" - Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on returning to competition after her 100th World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin FIS World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Getty Images)
Mikaela Shiffrin FIS World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin reflected on making her appearance at the competition after her 100th World Cup win. In the third episode of Moving Right Along S3, Shiffrin stated that she was still feeling the pressure in Sun Valley because reaching 500 points to reach a good starting position was important.

Ad
"Most people didn't really realize that the pressure wasn't entirely off when we went to Sun Valley. The World Cup points situation especially how it relates to start number is a little bit complicated little bit funky, but long story short. Hitting 500 overall points helps your start number in all disciplines and that was a really big goal for me to finish off the season hitting the 500 point threshold to help with my GS start number for next season. So, that added a sense of urgency for me for that final race." (2:16 onwards)

She clinched her 100th win after clocking 1:50.33 and surpassing Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic and fellow teammate Paula Moltzan.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications