Amid skiing return after life-threatening Wengen crash, Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde drops 3-word reaction to El Colorado run

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, shared a message as he continues his practice on the snow. This comes amid his return to the circuit after a spell of more than 12 months on the sidelines, courtesy of health complications that arose after his Wengen crash in January last year.

Following that crash in Wengen, Kilde went through several surgeries and therefore couldn't compete in any professional events for over a year. As he eyes a comeback in the upcoming 2025-26 season, Kilde returned to training on the slopes just a few weeks ago.

Kilde shared a picture of his recent skiing training spot at El Colorado on his Instagram stories, where the beautiful mountains covered with snow can be seen, immersed in sunshine. Kilde added a three-word fiery message to express his excitement to be back on the slopes. He wrote:

"Back at it"

Screenshot of Kilde's training sessions in the mountains of El Colorado (Image via: @akilde on Instagram)

However, as per reports, Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, is also in line to be absent from the first FIS World Cup race of the 2025-26 season, just a few months away.

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde opens up about his current situation after shoulder surgery

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde (Image via: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, made his feelings known about his current rehab status, amid his return to the slopes after recovery from surgery on his right shoulder. Kilde shared that his body is feeling quite good, further adding that he gets frustrated sometimes with himself due to the slow recovery process.

Additionally, he mentioned that his right shoulder won't be at full ease during his initial days on the slopes after the return from surgery. He said (via VG Norway):

"It was a test of whether this works at all. My legs and the rest of my body felt very, very promising. When things go slower than you had hoped, you get a little frustrated of course. It won’t be full throttle with a speed suit the first few days but maybe at the end I can throw myself a little with the other guys. It will be a case of putting stones on stones."

During the conversation, Kilde also remarked that even though his recovery was quite rapid in the initial period but it has been rather slow off late. In the conversation, the Norwegian skiing director also expressed his confidence in Kilde having a successful return.

