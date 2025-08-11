"You know you’ve missed it"- Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiance Aleksander Kilde 'grateful' despite skiing in tough conditions after Wengen crash return

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, expressed his joy after returning to the slopes for training amid his comeback from injury. The Norwegian skier was recently seen on the slopes of his country with several other skiers, such as Fredrik Moller.Kilde hasn't competed in any competitive meets since the 2023-24 season Wengen leg, where he clinched two 3rd place finishes in the downhill and super g race before facing a crash in the second downhill event of that leg. This forced him to miss several major tournaments, such as the 2024-25 FIS Ski World Championships and the World Cup races.As he returns after surgeries and an extended break due to his shoulder injury, Kilde shared glimpses from the sessions on his Instagram handle. In his caption, he admitted that he missed skiing on the slopes and is grateful for it, stating:&quot;You know you’ve missed it when skiing in the rain makes you grateful🥹&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde will look to get back to his momentum before the start of the 2025-26 season and the Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina, both scheduled to start in a few months time.Mikaela Shiffrin opens up about the things that give her the most joyMikaela Shiffrin (Image via: Getty)Mikaela Shiffrin revealed the things that give her the most amount of joy and excitement. This comes just after her 2024-25 skiing season, where she struggled with PTSD issues after a giant slalom crash in Killington, even though she tasted immense success at the FIS Ski Championships and World Cups.Shiffrin stated that for her, the best day spent is in the mountains, especially during the training sessions. She also remarked that every run and lap during training and perfecting her skills on the slopes gives her immense joy. She said (via The Players Tribune):&quot;For me, I really do think it is the perfect day on the mountain. The perfect day on skis. I just keep envisioning that ideal. Thinking and dreaming about what that perfect day might look like. And, big surprise … it’s not a race. It’s a training session. Just me and my team and the mountain. Me doing what I do. For my own enjoyment, my own sense of pride.It’s a training session on a beautiful day, where I get a ton of laps in on a course. And with each run.&quot;Mikaela Shiffrin also remarked that these training sessions in the mountains help her improve her skills and improve her turns.