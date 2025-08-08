"Back on the slopes"- Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde returns after horror crash in World Cup race in Switzerland

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Norwegian skier Aleksander Kilde, recently shared glimpses of his snow training sessions. Kilde has been out of the professional skiing circuit for more than a year at this point, following the January Wengen crash.

The injuries that followed his crash led to Kilde going through several surgeries and medical complications that forced him to sit out the entire 2024-25 season. However, Kilde has recovered gradually from the injuries and the follow-up surgeries, thereby eying a comeback for the next season, which consists of some major tournaments such as the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Kilde shared a few pictures of his sessions on the snow in Norway on his Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, the 32-year-old can be seen clicking a selfie on the snow amidst the practice. He captioned it further, stating:

"back on the slopes"

Glimpse from Kilde's training session (Image via: @akilde on IG)\

"Let's just say the conditions could be better" Kilde wrote, posting a glimpse of the training spot.

Glimpse of Kilde's training spot (Image via: @akilde)

Glimpse of Kilde's training partners (Image via: @akilde on IG)

Notably, similar to Aleksander Kilde, his fiancée, Mikaela Shiffrin, has also started out her training for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games. She recently started her indoor skiing training in Hamburg, Germany.

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksandr Kild, shared his perspective on his shoulder injury after the Wengen crash

Aleksandr Kilde and Mikaela Shiffrin (Image via: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé,cé Aleksandr Kilde, shared his perspective about the shoulder injury he faced after the Wengen crash last year, for which he went through several surgeries. Speaking in a recent interview, the Norwegian revealed that after the crash, he learnt a lot about his body.

Additionally, Kilde also mentioned that his shoulder will need more fixation as he grows older. He said (via VG Norway):

"I have learned an enormous amount about the body and how it reacts. The shoulder is living on borrowed time. It may be something that needs to be fixed when I get older. I don't know. But this is an operation that is very rarely done on an athlete."

Speaking about his future time in the skiing circuit and the national team, Kilde further remarked that he is grateful for the time he has in the sport. He added:

"I'm glad I have a few years left in this sport. I have to deliver some results eventually, but I'm happy to be here as long as possible."

Just a few days later, the couple spent some time together, enjoying some summer time.

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More