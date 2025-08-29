Mikaela Shiffrin unwinds in the pool as fiancé Aleksander Kilde shares sneak peek from Chile trip

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, took to social media to share a glimpse of her relaxing in a pool as they prepared for the upcoming skiing season in Chile. Shiffrin and Kilde have been spending time training in Chile, with the couple expected to be there for four weeks. Kilde is aiming to compete in the Beaver Creek downhill event in December later this year, as he recovers from an injury he picked up last year.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde first met at the Alpine Ski Racing World Cup hosted in Chile in 2014. They began dating in 2021 and got engaged in April last year. Both have had highly decorated skiing careers, with Kilde winning accolades such as the overall World Cup title in 2019-20 and Shiffrin winning multiple Olympic and World Championship medals. Kilde last competed in a World Cup race last year, while Shiffrin won the slalom at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley.

In a story shared on Instagram, Kilde shared a glimpse of his fiancée relaxing in a pool as the couple prepared for the upcoming season in Chile. He wrote:

"Oh hey @mikaelashiffrin"

Still taken from Kilde's Instagram (source: @akilde/Instagram)

Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to compete next in October later this year, which marks the beginning of the World Cup season.

Mikaela Shiffrin's head coach Karin Harjo makes feelings known on injury she picked up last year

Mikaela Shiffrin picked up an injury last year - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin's head coach, Karin Harjo, discussed the injury she picked up in November last year. She was involved in a crash during the slalom race in Vermont while aiming to get her 100th World Cup win.

According to the New York Times, Harjo said:

“When you have a broken leg, you can see that it’s deformed, so it makes sense in your mind. But when somebody is laying on the ground in that kind of pain and there’s not a deformity, there’s no extreme blood coming out from anywhere, then you really are concerned because there’s something happening inside that you can’t see."

Shiffrin also said it was very hard for her to move, saying:

"If I was at rest or relaxing, then it was just more of an ache. But walking was really painful for a while. Coughing and sneezing and laughing and going to the bathroom were awful for weeks."

Shiffrin is expected to compete at the Winter Olympics in Milan next year, making a remarkable comeback since picking up her injury last year.

