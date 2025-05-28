Mikaela Shiffrin shares her specialized training regimen following challenge-filled World Cup season

Mikaela Shiffrin shared her workout regimen as she geared up for the 2025/26 alpine skiing season and the Winter Olympics in Cortina. In November 2024, Shiffrin suffered an abdominal injury that sidelined her for two months, ending her chances to be in the running for the overall title.

Mikaela Shiffrin entered the 2024/25 World Cup circuit with 97 victories, vying for the 100th win, the most for an alpine skier, men or women. She had a strong start to the season, but her injury during a giant slalom race in Killington sat her out for several races. The 30-year-old returned at the World Championships and recorded a pole podium finish with partner Breezy Johnson.

Shiffrin competed in the slalom race in Sestriere, Italy, clinching her 100th World Cup victory, and ended her season with another slalom win in Sun Valley. Now, as she gears up for the upcoming season and the Cortina Winter Olympics, the 101-time World Cup winner revealed her workout regimen.

She discussed how she recognized issues on her back and laid out the workout plan, and doing exercises as her body demands.

"I workout six days a week, four to eight hours per day. As I get older, I have to work with the way that my body grows. Over time, my back has become a little bit more of an issue for me, so I have to be a little bit more aware of that. I do a lot more single leg work than double leg work, and I'm always aware of hip mobility and function before I go into heavy strength work."

Shiffrin boasts two Olympic gold medals and will vie for more at the Winter Games in Cortina.

Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about her reason for being on the run for another win after the historic 100

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin, the winningest alpine skier of all time, surpassed the legendary Ingemar Stenmark's record in 2023 and continued her excellence in the following years. She will next be in action at the 2025/26 World Cup, and the planning began in the past season. She revealed that it was crucial to finish first in the last slalom race to accumulate enough points to gain an edge in the upcoming circuit. (Moving Right Along, Season 3, Episode 5)

"Most people didn't really realize that the pressure wasn't entirely off when we went to Sun Valley. The World Cup points situation especially how it relates to start number is a little bit complicated little bit funky, but long story short. Hitting 500 overall points helps your start number in all disciplines and that was a really big goal for me to finish off the season hitting the 500 point threshold to help with my GS start number for next season. So, that added a sense of urgency for me for that final race.." (beginning 2:16)

Mikaela Shiffrin was inducted into the Colorado Hall of Fame after her successful World Cup run.

