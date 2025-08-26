Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiance Aleksander Kilde reacts as Rasmus Windingstad announces retirement

Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, reacted to Norwegian skier Rasmus Windingstad’s emotional retirement announcement. Windingstad, who began skiing in 2003, devoted 22 years to the sport, including 12 years on Norway’s national team.During these years of competitive skiing, a few of Windingstad’s biggest achievements included winning the bronze medal in the team event at the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 and a junior World Championships bronze medal in giant slalom in 2014.Windingstad penned an emotional message as he announced his retirement from skiing through an Instagram post, captioning it:“I owe a great debt to a lot of people, the team and the ones who always believed, I will be forever grateful. Writing this sh*t is hard, but I’m certain that even though I might have some more in the tank, it’s just not enough.”“Believing that you’re capable of achieving what your mind wants requires believing in the work you put in, and for the last year, I didn’t have the motivation to do what is required. And I think that’s normal. Twelve years on the team, 22 years of pushing myself, that was what I had to give,” the 31-year-old added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAleksander Kilde reacted to Windingstad’s post by reposting it on his Instagram Story to share his thoughts on the skier’s retirement, adding:“Razz!! 22 years with unforgettable moments 💙”Screenshot of Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiance’s instagram story. Credits/ akildeMeanwhile, Lindsey Vonn’s current Winter Olympics coach and former athlete Aksel Lund Svindal, along with Sofia Goggia and Timon Haugan, were among the athletes who reacted to his retirement post.Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiance Aleksander Kilde returns to slopes after serious crash in Wengen in 2024 Shiffrin and fiance Aleksander Kilde at the 2023 ESPY Awards - Show - Source: GettyMikaela Shiffrin’s fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, has returned to the slopes as he resumed alpine skiing training. This comes more than a year after his life-threatening crash in Wengen, Switzerland, on January 13, 2024, which led to shoulder surgeries, which included one due to an infection.As a result, he sat out the entire 2024-2025 season to focus on his recovery. However, with only a few months left before the 2026 Winter Olympics, scheduled for February 6-22, he has returned to the slopes, an update he shared via Instagram Story, which was later reposted by the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Instagram account with the caption:“Let’s go! @akilde 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post drew reactions from Mikaela Shiffrin and former Olympic champion Norwegian skier Kjetil Jansrud, who expressed their excitement in the comments.Notably, before returning to the slopes, Kilde and Mikaela Shiffrin reunited after months of long distance and also attended Oakley's 50th anniversary celebration together.