Mikaela Shiffrin and fiancé Aleksandr Kilde share California highlights while en route to Oakley’s 50th anniversary weekend

Mikaela Shiffrin and her fiancé Aleksander Kilde have been spotted spending some time together in California after a trip to Norway. This marks a long-awaited reunion for the couple, who hadn’t seen each other in nearly three months since the World Cup Finals in late March.

Shiffrin wrapped up her 2023–24 season with 97 World Cup victories and went on to clinch her 101st title at the Stifel Sun Valley Finals, capping off her 2024–25 season. Meanwhile, Kilde remained off the slopes due to injury.

On Sunday, July 12, Kilde shared glimpses of their California trip on Instagram. The post featured their visit to Oakley’s Los Angeles headquarters, the brand that has been his longtime technical sponsor. Oakley has collaborated with Kilde to design ski gear like the Flight Path goggles and ARC5 Pro helmet. He captioned the post:

"When @oakley invites you to Caliii 🏝️"

Mikaela Shiffrin also shared a short video of her visit to Oakley’s 50th anniversary weekend, captioning the post:

"A day in the life on the way to @oakley 50th Anniversary weekend 😎"

The couple also joined Mikaela Shiffrin’s mother, Eileen, at Dana Point during their California trip. Eileen shared a few glimpses on Instagram as well. Earlier, during their Norway trip, the pair spent some time with Kilde’s family, including his mother, brother, and sister-in-law.

Mikaela Shiffrin shares heartfelt message for fiancé Aleksander Kilde after her 100th World Cup win

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's and Women's Slalom - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin shared an emotional message after securing her 100th World Cup victory in February 2025. Shiffrin’s win came nearly three months after she suffered a serious crash.

After achieving this major feat, Shiffrin noted the importance of health over competition and expressed deep gratitude for her fiancé Aleksander Kilde’s recovery journey.

"In the end, our health and happiness are the most important things. It's easy to forget that when you're in the middle of competition and everyone wants to win. But ultimately, it's something truly special to simply be able to use your arm again. I'm looking forward to giving him a real hug again, because it's been more than a year since we could do that," Shiffrin said (via BR24).

Kilde suffered a crash in early 2024 that resulted in a serious shoulder injury, later complicated by infection. The Norwegian skier underwent surgery to clean out the infection and has since been focusing on recovery. He is expected to return to the slopes at the first downhill race of the 2026 World Cup season, scheduled for December in Beaver Creek. Meanwhile, Mikaela Shiffrin is also gearing up for the 2026 Winter Games.

