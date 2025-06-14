Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiancé Aleksander Kilde and Alica Schmidt spotted courtside at BOSS Open 2025 | PICTURES

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde, track star Alica Schmidt and other public figures attended the 2025 Boss Open, which is currently being held in Stuttgart, Germany. The tournament often hosts special events and puts a lot of focus on lifestyle and fashion due to the sponsor of the tournament, Hugo Boss. Kilde is an alpine skier and has earned two Olympic medals.

Aleksander Kilde and Mikaela Shiffrin announced their engagement a year ago, and have been together for four years. Shiffrin is a highly decorated alpine ski racer and competes in multiple disciplines. She has won two Olympic gold medals and has 101 World Cup victories which is the most out of any alpine skier, ever.

Kilde took to Instagram to share glimpses from the Boss Open, featuring Alica Schmidt:

Former German tennis player Tommy Haas was also present at the Boss Open:

Kilde also shared a story of a match Taylor Fritz was playing against Felix Auger Aliassime in the men's singles on Saturday, June 14.

Aleksander Kilde is regarded as one of the best alpine skiers in the world, and met Mikaela Shiffrin after years of competing at World Cup circuits.

Aleksander Kilde targets return to competition before the 2026 Winter Olympics

Aleksander Kilde is targeting a return from injury, just before the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. Kilde's injury was caused by a crash near the finish line in a race in Switzerland in January last year. He tore two of his shoulder ligaments and required surgery for a severe cut and nerve damage in his right calf.

In March 2025, Kilde discussed about his injury in an interview with the Associated Press, saying:

“It’s something that I really miss right now, being so far away. I’ve been around (the World Cup races) a little bit this winter, but it’s been so different because when you feel like your body is not capable of doing what you’re used to doing, it seems so far away.”

On competing in Milan, he said:

“It’s very good motivation for me to say to myself. This is what I’m going to be 100% ready for. But honestly, I’m going to continue skiing for some more years. So just to be back is my biggest goal — and to be able to be competitive again.”

Aleksander Kilde recently also mentioned how Shiffrin has supported him through his injury woes, and said it was nice to have someone who knows exactly what to talk about through the process.

