Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiance Aleksander Kilde gives an update after second surgery post heartbreaking crash

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, recently shared his recovery update months after his second surgery. He is currently gearing up to make his comeback to the slopes after missing the 2024-25 skiing season.

Ad

Kilde experienced a devastating accident in January 2024 while racing at Wengen, Switzerland, as he crashed into the nets at a speed of 120 kmph. Following the crash, the skier was airlifted from the slopes, and he sustained a dislocated shoulder, two torn shoulder ligaments, and a severe laceration on his calf that needed immediate surgery.

After the injury, the skier underwent two surgeries, the latest being in October 2024. Weeks after his second surgery, Kilde shared a video on his Instagram, sharing a recovery update. He showcased his current daily routine to attain complete recovery, which included protein intake, doing his exercise at the rehab, and more. From doing cardio to relaxing at the end of the day, he shared everything in the video. He said,

Ad

Trending

"Hey guys, a little update from Innsbruck. I am gonna you through my day. So, starting off with a lot of protein, then heading down to Innsbruck, a town where I have been into rehab. It's been 12 weeks since my surgery, and things are progressing well, but, a lot of work ahead," said Kilde.

Ad

Sharing more glimpses, he added:

"So, building strength, building function is super important before, you know, working, not only on the bench, then heading into the pool, trying to move the body, and be, yeah, it's just very good for recovery. And then, heading home, another day with a lot of protein, and then after that, I go on the bike, that's how I do cardio."

Ad

Ad

Mikaela Shiffrin's ,fiancé Aleksander Kilde, made his feelings known about making a comeback post surgery

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, underwent two surgeries after his heartbreaking accident, and amid his recovery, he recently shared a glimpse of himself skiing again on the slopes of Europe. Along with this, he also shared his urge to make a comeback in the video shared by NOCCO Norge, where he reflected on the incident and made his feelings known about recovering from the toughest phase of his life.

Ad

"I could see the leg was cut and I realized that it was something. But I could not hide from the pain that I experienced. My comeback is really more of a personal thing. It is important for my own sense of self, to show that I have been through the toughest time of my life," Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance said.

Ad

He added:

"But I've managed to climb out of that struggle and get back to the top. I hope people remember how far I was pushed and hopefully, how high I can rise again. But at the same time, I hope it can be an inspiration to others who are going through tough times. It's been a long journey, with lots of ups and downs. But it's not over, I'm coming back. I'll do whatever it takes to get back on those skies."

Ad

Apart from Aleksander Kilde, Mikaela Shiffrin also met with a serious accident at a giant slalom race in Killington, Vermont, in November 2024. However, she made a comeback in the 2024-25 season and concluded the season with an impressive 101 World Cup wins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More