"Someone who has been stabbed" - Mikaela Shiffrin's hilarious take on safety pins at Team USA ski shoot for Winter Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin took a hilarious jab at her puncture wound, noting how the safety-pin-covered top she wore during the Team USA ski shoot wouldn't harm her. Shiffrin suffered the injury during her giant slalom run in Killington at the 2024/25 Alpine Skiing World Cup.

Mikaela Shiffrin entered the 2024/25 season with high hopes for her 100th World Cup win. Fresh off 97 victories, the 28-year-old was off to a strong start but fell victim to a setback in November, sitting out of the circuit for nearly two months. Shiffin's puncture wound needed surgery to remove the old hematoma, followed by an extended period of rehabilitation.

Despite her unfavorable health condition, she persevered and returned to the World Championships. The most decorated alpine skier won the team combined event with her teammate, Breezy Johnson, followed by clinching her 100th victory in the Sestriere slalom event.

Now geared up for the 2026 Winter Olympics, Shiffrin posed in the official Team USA ski photoshoot to ring in the Games season. In the official Instagram post, the team posted some behind-the-scenes shots of the skier, embracing the US colors with her ski gear. She also changed to a safety pin-covered top and pants for another set of photos.

When a member complimented the safety pins but denied wearing the top herself, Mikaela Shiffrin hilariously referred to her puncture wound and showed how resilient she has become, saying:

"As someone who's been stabbed, it's fine"

The two-time Olympic gold medalist will take the slopes for the Olympics on February 6, 2026.

Mikaela Shiffrin once shared that she wishes her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, to return to racing at the 2026 Cortina Olympics

Shiffrin at The 2023 ESPY Awards - Show - (Source: Getty)

Besides making waves on the slopes and beyond, Mikaela Shiffrin has been a constant support system for her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, as he recovered from the injuries suffered in Wengen in January 2024. The Norwegian hasn't been able to return to skiing, but his fiancée hopes for him to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

In an exclusive with People magazine, the US skier said:

"Long distance is super hard, but he makes it so manageable.So long story short, [we’re] crossing our fingers that he is also able to get [to the 2026 Olympics] and then all the stars align and all the work is done and pays off, so that we're both able to compete. I would be just so excited to watch him get back in the start gate of a race and then the Olympics.”

Shiffrin was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame after her string of success at the recently concluded World Cup. She recently performed on 'The Voice', showcasing her musical flair before the iconic Michael Bublé.

