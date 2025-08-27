  • home icon
  Lindsey Vonn sends 1-word message as Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde gears up for 2025-26 skiing season after year-long injury

Lindsey Vonn sends 1-word message as Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde gears up for 2025-26 skiing season after year-long injury

By Amitha Reji George
Published Aug 27, 2025 18:53 GMT
Lindsey Vonn
Mikaela Shiffrin's , Aleksander Kilde, and Lindsey Vonn | Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn has shown support for Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiancé, Norwegian ski racer Aleksander Kilde, as he returned to training in Chile ahead of the Beaver Creek downhill race. Kilde has not competed in over a year following a serious crash in Wengen (in January 2024) that left him with a major shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, both Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin are also preparing for their upcoming seasons after completing the 2024-25 Alpine circuit. Vonn made an impressive comeback in late 2024, nearly six years after her retirement, and concluded her return season with a podium finish in the Super G at the 2025 FIS Alpine World Cup Finals in Idaho in March. She also became the oldest alpine skier to reach the podium at a World Cup event.

On Wednesday, 27 August, Kilde shared a video note update from Chile, where he will spend four weeks training with his team. He also announced a 100-day countdown to the Beaver Creek downhill, one of his major goals for the season, and invited fans to follow along on his journey.

He captioned his post:

“Ok guys, we’re back 😎 skiing in Chile. 100 days to the downhill in Beaver Creek. I’ll keep you guys in the loop, can’t wait to bring you along for the ride!”
Lindsey Vonn reacted, writing:

“Yes!!!! 💪🏻💪🏻”
Screenshot of comment (IG/@akilde).

In the video note, he shared that Mikaela Shiffrin is also training with him. Earlier, Shiffrin had attended a training camp and shared glimpses of it on social media.

Lindsey Vonn reflected on her comeback to skiing

Lindsey Vonn at STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn retired from competitive skiing in 2019 due to knee injuries, concluding her career with a bronze medal at the World Championships. She returned to the sport in November 2024, a journey marked by both achievements and challenges. In her first FIS Alpine World Cup race after her comeback, Vonn finished 14th in the Super G in Switzerland, and she also suffered a crash during the Cortina d’Ampezzo race.

In an August 2025 interview with The New York Times, Vonn reflected on her return, saying:

“It’s about changing perspectives and setting a new standard for what it means to be older and an athlete. Especially if you’re a woman. With women, I think a lot of people believe that at a certain age we have to put our aspirations behind us and focus on something else, because society says we should. That’s not true. We’re a lot more capable than we believe. The cultural shift in how we view age is already happening, and hopefully I’m helping the shift, and not just in sports.”

Lindsey Vonn boasts 82 World Cup victories and three Olympic medals. She claimed gold and bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Games, and added another bronze at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

