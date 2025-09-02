Mikaela Shiffrin in awe as fiancé Aleksander Kilde shares first skiing video on slopes since surgery ahead of 2025-26 return

American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin shared her reaction as her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, made his return to ski training as he recovers from a serious injury he picked up in a crash during the Wengen downhill race last year.Kilde has undergone several surgeries during his recovery process, and is now able to resume training as he targets competing in the downhill at Beaver Creek as well as the Winter Olympics next year.In a post on Instagram, Kilde shared a glimpse of himself skiing in Chile. The Norwegian has been in a training camp there since August 21st.&quot; 🕺🕺🕺&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShiffrin commented under the post, sharing her reaction:&quot;🤤🤤🤤&quot;Still taken from Kilde's Instagram (Source: @akilde/Instagram)Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde have been engaged since 2024. They first met during a World Cup race in Chile in 2014, and would later begin their relationship in 2021. The two are accomplished skiers, with Shiffrin winning 101 World Cup races and Kilde winning two Olympic medals (one silver and one bronze). Shiffrin also made her return to competition this year after picking up an abdominal injury during a crash in 2024.Shiffrin last competed in the slalom race at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley, Idaho where she won her 101st World Cup race.Mikaela Shiffrin shared her reaction to winning 101 World Cup racesShiffrin in a Team USA Photo Shoot - Source: GettyMikaela Shiffrin previously discussed what winning 101 World Cup races meant to her. According to the Stifel Snow Show on NBC, she said in March 2025:“There’s so much more meaning to this one than a number or a record. I wouldn’t say it’s a relief, honestly. I would say it’s almost a surprise after everything that’s happened in the last months. I honestly did not anticipate 100 was going to happen this season, so I’m thankful.”“It has been feeling very similar, to be honest, to this kind of mental fog that I had the year after my dad passed (in 2020). So communicating that, talking with my psychologist, talking with teammates, letting anybody and everybody kind of give me advice, and the main thing that everyone said is the only way to move through this is to get the exposure and to keep doing it (ski racing).”Mikaela Shiffrin's father, Jeff Shiffrin passed away in 2020 due to a head injury in an accident at their home in Colorado. He would often make appearances at Mikaela's races, cheering her on from the sidelines.