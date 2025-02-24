Roger Federer sends sweet message to Mikaela Shiffrin after American skiing legend's historic 100th World Cup win

Roger Federer sent a sweet congratulatory message to alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin on her historic 100th World Cup win. The 29-year-old cemented her place as the greatest-ever skier after her momentous win at the Italian resort of Sestriere on February 23, 2025.

The American finished 0.61 seconds ahead of her Croatian competitor, Zrinka Ljutic to clinch the landmark victory. Tributes poured in as she became the first person in the sport to reach triple digits in the total number of wins.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion sent his best wishes to Shiffrin on her achievement and was absolutely awestruck by her feat. A video of Federer showering his love on her win was posted by the official Instagram account of the Audi FIS (International Skiing Federation) World Cup.

"Hi Mikaela, it's Roger. Many congratulations also from my side. I saw your race and it was fantastic, your 100th win. It's absolutely incredible, I don't know how you do it, but so special, so fantastic. You're the best and I've been cheering on you for so long now, so to reach a 100th title or win or race, is phenomenal. You should be so proud, your team should be so proud," he said.

He also advised Shiffrin to enjoy these precious moments, adding:

"You've done such an incredible job with your family and enjoy the moment because these moments unfortunately go by in a flash, so you gotta make the most of it," he added.

Federer was also joined by another legendary tennis player in congratulating the World Cup champion.

Along with Roger Federer, Billie Jean King too, wished Mikaela Shiffrin on her historic win

Roger Federer and Billie Jean King at the 2022 Wimbledon - Source: Getty

Tennis legend Billie Jean King too, joined Roger Federer in wishing Mikaela Shiffler on her 100th World Cup win. She was stunned at this glorious achievement by the American skiing champion.

A video of the 39-time Grand Slam title winner was posted along with Roger Federer on the Audi FIS World Cup's Instagram handle. She said:

"Hi Mikaela, it's Billie Jean King. 100 world cup victories, wow, what an unbelievable achievement. Congratulations on your historic win and keep going for it."

Shiffrin too is a big fan of Federer. She had said that his farewell in 2022 and Rafael Nadal's tears really moved her.

