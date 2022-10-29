"Rafael Nadal's farewell tears moved me, says a lot about how respectfully they treated each other" - American Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin on Roger Federer's Laver Cup farewell

American Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin recently discussed Rafael Nadal's display of emotions during Roger Federer's farewell at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Federer's career came to an end at the Laver Cup this year, where he and Nadal competed in a doubles match against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in London. The former World No. 1 pair went down 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9 in what was the Swiss maestro's final professional match. A tearful farewell was held after the match, with Nadal and Federer holding hands at one point.

Shiffrin, a two-time American Olympic Gold Medalist and World Cup Alpine skier, is a big fan of Federer. She discussed the Spaniard's emotional state during Federer's farewell match in an interview with Blick Magazine.

The American said she was moved by the 36-year-old's tears, which showed how much they respected one another.

"Rafael Nadal's farewell tears moved me even more. In fact, he might be secretly rejoicing because one of his biggest competitors is gone. However, the opposite was true. That says a lot about how respectfully they treated each other despite the sporting rivalry," Shiffrin said.

The 27-year-old continued by saying that everyone advises against meeting idols since one will likely be let down, but in Federer's case, it was different.

"They always say you shouldn't meet your idols because then you might be disappointed and the admiration will fade away. In Roger's case it is different. If anyone has the opportunity to meet him, let him do so," she said.

She went on to say that the Swiss star is "respectful" and emanates "an optimistic energy."

"He never plays any game, he is always himself. He is nice to everyone. She is definitely one of my biggest inspirations in life. He is respectful, professional, and exudes an optimistic energy," she stated.

"I wish this day would have never come, it’s a sad day for me" - Rafael Nadal on Roger Federer's retirement

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer share a hug at the 2022 Laver Cup.

When Roger Federer took to social media to announce that his career was coming to an end, Rafael Nadal was quick to pay tribute to his friend and longtime adversary.

"Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court," the Spaniard wrote.

"We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London at the Laver Cup," he added.

