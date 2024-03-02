Mikaela Shiffrin's boyfriend Aleksander Kilde updates fans on his recovery after suffering crash in Wengen

Mikaela Shiffrin's boyfriend, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, recently updated the fans with his recovery following the horrific crash in January this year.

Kilde suffered gruesome injuries after his brutal accident that occurred while he was competing in the Lauberhorn test at the Wengen downhill, Switzerland on January 13, 2024.

The Norwegian skier was traversing the slope at 145km/hr when he misjudged the final jump right before the final stretch and crashed into the safety nets, sustaining severe injuries.

The 31-year-old suffered a dislocated shoulder, two torn ligaments, and a laceration on his calf which required urgent surgery as a result of the damaged nerve. Kilde was airlifted to the Interlaken hospital and then transferred to Bern, Switzerland for surgery.

Later, the skier was shifted to Austria for an operation on his shoulder. Since then, the two-time Olympic medalist skier and his girlfriend Mikaela Shiffrin have been consistently providing the fans with updates on his recovery journey.

Recently, Kilde shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he was seen cautious steps and captioned the video with a touch of humor.

"Baby steps…literally," wrote Kilde.

Shiffrin rushed to the hospital immediately after the terrifying accident to be with Kilde before returning to training and competing in the giant slalom at Jasna, Slovakia, on January 20, 2024, where she secured second place.

"I need to have some patience as well" - Mikaela Shiffrin delights in playing piano while recovering

Mikaela Shiffrin at the inspection during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill training in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Mikaela Shiffrin suffered a disastrous crash while competing at the Cortina d'Ampezzo downhill on January 26, 2024. The American skier endured an MCL sprain and tibia-fibula ligament sprains in the knee and ankle, as well as severe bruising on her bone.

The 28-year-old recently shared a video with fans, expressing the challenges she is facing.

"So today was hard. It's not surprising. It was painful a little bit. I shouldn't be pain free at this point of course but that is what it is. That's where I am right now. It's just so are is not so far away. So I feel that a little bit. And we are doing the best we can," Shiffrin said.

Undergoing her recovery process, she also shared her piano skills with the fans, adding that it was a way to practice patience whilst facing challenges.

"Today was tough… but we are doing what we need to be doing to get back strong so I need to have some patience as well."

She will be seen competing on March 9-10 in Are, Sweden.