Mikaela Shiffrin expresses delight on being nominated for Sportswoman of the Year at Laureus awards

Mikaela Shiffrin was elated after being nominated for the Sportswoman of the Year 2024 at the Laureus Awards for a memorable 2023 season.

Shiffrin is one of the six women who have received nominations for the award, including tennis player Iga Swiatek, track stars Faith Kipyegon, Shericka Jackson, and Sha’Carri Richardson, and footballer Aitana Bonmatí.

The 2023 season saw Shiffrin claim her 87th World Cup title to become the alpine skier with the most World Cup victories, surpassing Ingemar Stenmark's record of 86 victories that had stood for 34 years.

The 28-year-old continued her dominance in the World Cup as she registered her 88th victory with her win in the giant slalom in Soldeu. Earlier, in 2023, she claimed a gold medal in Giant Slalom, and two silver medals in Super-G and slalom at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships 2023, held from Feb. 5 to 19.

Before the end of the calendar year, Mikaela Shiffrin had racked up five more World Cup wins to take her total tally up to 93. After bagging the nomination, she took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to share her happiness. She reposted the post with a folded hands emoji, shared by Laureus Awards on their account, stating:

“🙏, @LaureusSport - honored to receive this nomination. 🥹”

Expand Tweet

Besides the Sportswoman award, the nominations for Sportsman of the Year, Team of the Year, Breakthrough of the Year, Comeback of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability, Action Sportsperson of the Year, and Sport for Good Award were announced at Casa de Correos in Madrid.

The Laureus Award Ceremony will be held on April 22, 2024 in Madrid, Spain, where the winners will be revealed.

When will Mikaela Shiffrin make a comeback to the sport in the 2023/24 season?

Mikaela Shiffrin during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill training on January 25, 2024 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Two-time Olympic Gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin experienced a damaging crash at the Cortina d’Ampezzo downhill on January 26, 2024, which resulted in an MCL sprain and tibia-fibula ligament sprains at both the knee and ankle, alongside bone bruising.

However, Shiffrin recently gave a comeback update to her fans in her latest Instagram post stating:

"Hey guys, a little update from my side. I have been progressing well in the gym. I have been feeling better and better each day and can't imagine continuing to feel better and I actually feel great! But, somehow that's how it happens.”

She added in the video message:

“We are anticipating that I will be able to return to racing in Are [Sweden] on March 9 and 10."

The Colorado native concluded by describing more about her training in the coming days as she plans to be back competing at the top.