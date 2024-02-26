Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson among athletics nominees for Laureus Awards 2024

Seven athletes including Noah Lyles and Sha' Carri Richardson have received nominations across all the categories for the Laureus award 2024. The nominations for the award were recently announced at Casa de Correos in Madrid.

Sha' Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson and Faith Kipyegon are nominated for the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year. Noah Lyles and Mondo Duplantis have bagged nominations for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year. Josh Kerr is nominated for Breakthrough of the Year while Katarina Johnson Thompson received a nomination for the Comeback of the Year award.

Sha' Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson and Faith Kipyegon lead the nominations list for the Laures World Sportswoman of the Year. Richardson won her first-ever gold medal at the World Championships last year. Notably, she won two golds in the 100m and 4x100m events.

Jackson registered her record (21.41 seconds) last year in the 200m event during the World Championships. In Budapest, she bagged two silvers and a gold in the 200m event. Kenyan runner Kipyegon received a nomination for winning two golds in the 5000m and 1500m at the World Championships.

Noah Lyles and Duplantis received nominations in the men's category alongside stalwarts such as Lionel Messi and Novak Djokovic. Lyles bagged three golds at the Budapest World Championships in 2023 in the 100m, 200m and 4x100 meters relay. Duplantis, meanwhile, won his second Pole Vault World Championship in Budapest.

Josh Kerr won the first gold of his career in the 1500m race at the World Championships last year. This saw him receive a nomination for the Breakthrough of the Year Award.

Thompson won her second Championship title in Budapest last year after leaving the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in a wheelchair. As a result, she was nominated for the Comeback of the Year award.

Noah Lyles looks ahead to the World Athletics Indoor Championships

After clinching three golds at the Budapest Championships last year, Noah Lyles seems focused on the World Athletics Indoor Championships. The 26-year-old proved his dominance even during the USATF Indoor Championships held earlier this month.

Lyles recently shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), eagerly looking ahead to the upcoming World Athletics Indoor Championships:

"1 week to Go!"

The 60m event especially is going to be a thrilling contest between Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman at the Commonwealth Arena. Coleman previously set a world record in the event in 2018.