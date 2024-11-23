Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, shared his heartwarming reaction to her milestone achievement as she registered her 99th World Cup win in Austria. Shiffrin, who already holds the record for most World Cup wins, has added yet another accomplishment to her impressive list of accolades.

Shiffrin kicked off her 2024-25 season in October at the World Cup opener in Sölden, Austria, competing in the giant slalom event. She finished 27th in the race but bounced back days later at the slalom event, where she reigned supreme to secure a record-extending 98th World Cup win.

The 29-year-old secured her 99th win by winning the Gurgl slalom on Saturday, November 23. She was leading the race by 0.13 seconds following the first run. Shiffrin finished the race with a margin of 0.55 seconds over Albania's Lara Colturi and Switzerland's Camille Rast. With this win, the American skiing icon has solidified her lead in the 2024/25 Alpine Skiing World Cup rankings.

Trending

"I was really nervous on the top. It feels really satisfying to have a great run down this slope. What a wonderful day today." Shiffrin said after the race (via Olympics.com)

FIS Alpine posted the race update on its Instagram handle, which was shared by Shiffrin's Norwegian skier partner, Aleksander Kilde, on his Instagram stories with the caption:

"W @mikaelashiffrin"

Screenshot from Aleksander Kilde's Instagram Stories

"My goal is to capitalize on that opportunity" - Mikaela Shiffrin sets her sights on winning 100th World Cup race

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals - Women's Downhill (Source: Getty)

Talking about the milestone of reaching 100 World Cup wins, Mikaela Shiffrin expressed hope for the achievement and emphasized her desire to use that moment to increase interest in alpine skiing in the United States.

"I had some pretty good preparation camps this summer and fall. I’m, really hoping that the moment [winning her hundredth race], if it happens—and it might not happen this year, but if it does— my goal is to capitalize on that opportunity, to use that moment and kind of springboard some more interest for ski racing in the U.S, and help share some of the most meaningful stories that are happening in the sport," Mikaela Shiffrin said in an interview with Ski Mag released in October, 2024.

Shiffrin is next set to compete in the slalom and giant slalom events in Killington, Vermont, as she aims for her 100th World Cup win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback