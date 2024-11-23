Mikaela Shiffrin clinches 99th World Cup win in Austria, chases historic century in Killington

American alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin clinched her 99th World Cup win on Saturday (Nov 23) in Gurgl, Austria. This comes just a week after she clinched her 98th victory in Levi where she won the slalom race, 61st of her career.

On Saturday, Shiffrin extended her World Cup slalom win tally to 62, a discipline in which she is the all-time leader. She registered a run time of 1:40.22 to touch this feat in Austria.

18-year-old Albanian ski racer Lara Colturi finished second after finishing 0.55 seconds behind Shiffrin. 2017 Junior Ski World Championships gold medalist Camille Rast followed suit in third place (0.57 seconds more than Shiffrin).

Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her satisfaction after this impressive performance stating (via Vail Daily):

Trending

"It feels really satisfying to have a really great run down that slope. What a wonderful day."

Mikaela Shiffrin will next feature in Killington, Vermont in front of a home crowd where she will look to clinch her 100th World Cup win, a feat that no other female skier has touched before. Her US compatriot, Linsey Vonn is second to her in the World Cup wins list with 82 victories.

She will have two races in Killington- Grand Slalom on Dec 30 and Slalom on Nov 1 to chase her historic century of wins.

Mikaela Shiffrin makes her feelings known after clinching 98th World Cup win last week

Shiffrin during the 2023-24 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals in March (Image via: Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about her 98th slalom victory in Levi. The Colorado native clocked a run time of 1:47.20 in the race.

In an interview, Shiffrin expressed her happiness for the victory and also stated that she is going to participate in all the weekend races from now on till the FIS Skiing World Championships. The Championships are scheduled for February and will be held in Saalbach, Austria from Feb 4.

She said (via ESPN):

"Amazing way to start the slalom season. I'm super happy. From this weekend, I am racing every single weekend until world championships in February for sure. So it's going be a really big push now, and I was a little bit off on my mentality in Soelden, so hopefully I can bring the GS under control."

2022 Winter Olympic gold and silver medalists Katharina Liensberger and Lena Duerr secured second and third-placed finishes after clocking a run time of 0.79 and 0.83 seconds more than Mikaela Shiffrin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback