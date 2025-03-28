Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde pens 1-word reaction as compatriot Henrik Kristoffersen wins 4th Slalom Globe

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, shared his reaction to Norwegian countryman, Henrik Kristoffersen, winning the 2024-25 World Cup slalom title. Kristofferson clinched a fourth-place finish in Sun Valley to end his campaign with 662 points, finishing 52 points above the second-placed skier, Loic Meillard (610).
Kristoffersen had secured first-place finishes during slalom races in Kranjska Gora and Val d'Isere, along with third-place finishes in Wengen, Adelboden across the 2024-25 season. This was Kristoffersen's fifth FIS Ski World Cup discipline title of his career which includes 4 slalom and 1 giant slalom victories.
Kilde shared a post on her Instagram stories where his countryman can be seen celebrating his fourth slalom globe title while lying on the snow. Kilde further remarked:
"Congrats @h_kristofferson"
Another Norwegian skier, Timon Haugan, who won the slalom race in Sun Valley, also bagged a third-place finish in the overall slalom standings with 609 points to his name.
While Aleksander Kilde has been out of the slopes for the 2024-25 ski season, his fiancée, Mikaela Shiffrin, bagged a first-place finish at Sun Valley. She overcame the likes of Lena Duerr and Andreja Slokar to win the race after clocking a run time of 1:45.92s.
Aleksander Kilde's fiancee Mikaela Shiffrin opens up after 101st career World Cup win
Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her thoughts after the 101st World Cup win of her decorated career. In an interview after the race, Shiffrin shared that she had felt like a reset moment in her career after the 100th World Cup win in Sestriere.
Additionally, she also said that this season has seen a lot of ups and downs and remarked that she has a lot more to give to the skiing world in her career. She said (via NBC Sports):
"(Win No. 100 on Feb. 23) was like this reset moment, and 101 is like a restart almost. That’s the way I’m trying to see it. There’s plenty of future left in my career, hopefully. This (season) has been quite a roller coaster. There’s been some really thrilling moments and some moments where I question if I should even be in the sport."
In the slalom World Cup standings for the 2024-25 season, Mikaela Shiffrin finished fourth behind Zrinka Ljutic, Katharina Liensberger and Camille Rast, respectively.