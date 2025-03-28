Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde pens 1-word reaction as compatriot Henrik Kristoffersen wins 4th Slalom Globe

  • home icon
By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Mar 28, 2025 14:59 GMT
Aleksander Kilde, Mikaela Shiffrin, and Henrik Kristoffersen (Image via: Both Getty)
Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, shared his reaction to Norwegian countryman, Henrik Kristoffersen, winning the 2024-25 World Cup slalom title. Kristofferson clinched a fourth-place finish in Sun Valley to end his campaign with 662 points, finishing 52 points above the second-placed skier, Loic Meillard (610).

Kristoffersen had secured first-place finishes during slalom races in Kranjska Gora and Val d'Isere, along with third-place finishes in Wengen, Adelboden across the 2024-25 season. This was Kristoffersen's fifth FIS Ski World Cup discipline title of his career which includes 4 slalom and 1 giant slalom victories.

Kilde shared a post on her Instagram stories where his countryman can be seen celebrating his fourth slalom globe title while lying on the snow. Kilde further remarked:

"Congrats @h_kristofferson"
Screenshot of Kilde&#039;s Instagram story feat Henrik Kristoffersen (Image via: Kilde&#039;s Instagram)
Another Norwegian skier, Timon Haugan, who won the slalom race in Sun Valley, also bagged a third-place finish in the overall slalom standings with 609 points to his name.

While Aleksander Kilde has been out of the slopes for the 2024-25 ski season, his fiancée, Mikaela Shiffrin, bagged a first-place finish at Sun Valley. She overcame the likes of Lena Duerr and Andreja Slokar to win the race after clocking a run time of 1:45.92s.

Aleksander Kilde's fiancee Mikaela Shiffrin opens up after 101st career World Cup win

Shiffrin after her slalom victory in Sun Valley during the 2024-25 FIS Ski World Cup finals (Image via: Getty Images)
Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her thoughts after the 101st World Cup win of her decorated career. In an interview after the race, Shiffrin shared that she had felt like a reset moment in her career after the 100th World Cup win in Sestriere.

Additionally, she also said that this season has seen a lot of ups and downs and remarked that she has a lot more to give to the skiing world in her career. She said (via NBC Sports):

"(Win No. 100 on Feb. 23) was like this reset moment, and 101 is like a restart almost. That’s the way I’m trying to see it. There’s plenty of future left in my career, hopefully. This (season) has been quite a roller coaster. There’s been some really thrilling moments and some moments where I question if I should even be in the sport."

In the slalom World Cup standings for the 2024-25 season, Mikaela Shiffrin finished fourth behind Zrinka Ljutic, Katharina Liensberger and Camille Rast, respectively.

Edited by Luke Koshi
