Mikaela Shiffrin recently revealed the concerning mindset she had ahead of competing in the team combined event with Breezy Johnson. This was the first-ever women's world championship in the new Alpine Team combined event.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson registered a combined time of 2:40.89, claiming the gold medal in the team combined event on February 11 in Saalbach, Austria. The second place was taken by Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami and Wendy Holdener, while the third place was secured by Austria's Stephanie Venier and Katharina Truppe.

Although it was a glorifying win for Shiffrin, she went through a lot of intrusive thoughts ahead of the race. She opened up about having a moment of concern before winning the medal in Season 3, Episode 4 of her series, Moving Right Along. The skier revealed how Johnson's words of wisdom and confidence helped her decide to compete with her at the team event by sharing a video on her Instagram handle:

"She's gonna be going into this expecting a medal. I dont think I can give her that...I talked to her a little bit, she (Breezy Johnson) said, 'dont feel pressured to do it, I would love to give you the opportunity to check out the Slalom hills and to have some fun, if you want. But I know you have been through a lot this year. Do what feels right for you and dont decide now, but know that I don't expect anything from you. You are a warrior and its hard mentally and physically to come back from injury mid-season and I support you no matter what.' Hearing her not only validate what I was feeling but take the pressure off. That put me in the mindset of like 'maybe this is the step we can take and maybe it will be fun'," said Mikaela Shiffrin.

The American skier faced a devastating crash in Killington last year, sustaining a tear in her abdomen. She returned to the slopes after a two-month injury.

Mikaela Shiffrin made her feelings known about winning the gold medal at the team event

Following her win in the first-ever team combined event at the World Championships with Breezy Johnson, Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about the victory by penning a heartwarming note on her Instagram account. She shared a few pictures from the special moment, showcasing her and Johnson holding their gold medals.

There were several other pictures from the competition, including her skiing on the slopes and glimpses of them celebrating the win together. Making her feelings known about the victory, she added a note in the caption that read:

"I’m moving forward from Saalbach 2025 with a few simple takeaways: just getting here, period, has been a massive success, borderline miraculous".

She added:

"Walking away with a Gold in Team Combined with Breezy is far beyond my wildest dreams for these weeks. My teammates are incredible (we knew this already🤩)! Their performances, the medals earned, the grit and determination that each one of them has put into this season and these Worlds has been inspirational. I’m so grateful to be part of this team🥹."

Mikaela Shiffrin recently etched her name in history books by earning her 100th World Cup victory in Sestriere on February 23, 2025.

