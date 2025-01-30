Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde reacts to Norwegian Alpine skier Timon Haugan's World Cup slalom victory in Schladming

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance, Aleksander Kilde, congratulated fellow Norwegian skier Timon Haugan for claiming the slalom victory at the World Cup race in Schladming, Austria. Kilde has backed his teammates in the ongoing World Cup circuit despite being sidelined for injuries.

Kilde, the Norwegian skier with two Olympic medals, faced a tragic fate in the 2023-24 World Cup season. While skiing downhill on the Wengen course, he fell in the final turn and was flung airborne into the safety net, suffering major calf and shoulder injuries.

Amid recovery, the Norwegian skier extended his heartfelt support to his teammates during the ongoing season. In his recent Instagram story, he shouted out to Timon Haugan for making it to the slalom pole podium in Schladming on January 29, 2025. The latter clocked 1:48.05 to leave Austrian home favorites Manuel Feller and Fabio Gstrein in second and third.

Trending

FIS Alpine's official Instagram post read:

"WHAT-A-RACE 🏆 WHAT-A-NIGHT! ✨ Congrats Timon!"

Kilde's story featured FIS' post with the caption:

"Timmy!!!! @alpineteamnorway. Crushing it."

Aleksander Kilde shouts out to Timon Haugan on his slalom win; Instagram - @akilde

Haugan's slalom win marked his second achievement in the 2024-25 season. He won another slalom at Alta Badia in late December.

Kilde congratulated two other Norwegian skiers, Alexander Steen Olsen and Henrik Kristoffersen earlier, as they clinched the top two spots in the Giant slalom in Schladming. He shared the victorious news on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Yess boyss !!"

Mikaela Shiffrin, who was out of the competitive slopes for an injury she sustained mid-season, will return to racing in Courchevel on 30 January 2025. She was recovering from a puncture wound she suffered during Killington Giant Slalom on November 30, 2024.

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde reflected on the 2024 season that helped him see life from different perspectives

Shiffrin's fiance looks on at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Soelden - (Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance's lacerated calf and shoulder dislocation landed him in the hospital, followed by surgeries and days of rehabilitation. Despite that, the Norwegian pulled himself back up with his fiance's help, resumed skiing, vacationed in Mexico, and even got engaged.

Summing up the year with an Instagram video carousel, Kilde expressed how going through so much helped him see life differently.

"2024... I guess this should have been up a couple weeks ago, but I’ve needed some time to process. 2024 has been different to say the least. I’ve experienced my biggest challenges and my happiest moments. Things I’d like to forget and things I’ll never forget."

He added:

"I like to look at this year being a year of perspectives. When you’re forced into being away from what you love, it makes you look at things with a different mindset. Honestly can’t wait to work my way back to where I want to be."

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance, Kilde, has amassed 21 wins, including 14 silver and 13 bronze finishes in the World Cup across his impressive career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback