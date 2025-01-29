Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Alexander Kilde reacts as Norwegian skiers win top two podium positions at the Alpine skiing World Cup in Schladming

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde congratulated fellow Norwegian Alexander Steen Olsen for clinching his second Giant Slalom win of the 2024/25 season in Schladming. Kilde also lauded Henrik Kristoffersen for his runner-up finish, leaving Marco Odermatt in bronze.

In the 2023-24 season, Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde suffered a harrowing downhill crash that left him with a lacerated calf, dislocated shoulder, and other injuries. The Norwegian skier confirmed he would miss the 2024-25 season as he continues to heal from the year-old setback.

Despite that, he extended his heartfelt wishes to his fellow Norwegian skier Alexander Steen Olsen for taking his second GS win of the season in Schladming, Austria. Olsen clocked 1:42.75 for the win while Henrik Kristoffersen trailed in 1:43.14. The joint effort pushed their most formidable rival, Marco Odermatt to a third-finish in 1:43.35.

Shifrin's fiance took to his story to share the post and write:

"Yess boyss !!"

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde congratulates his fellow Norwegian skiers; Instagram - @akilde

On October 23, 2024, Kilde updated about his health, revealing that his left shoulder would undergo another surgery to address the persistent issues from the crash. He also shared that three or four months of rehab after the surgery would sit him out of the 2024-25 season.

"Let’s keep it short: it’s been a wild journey so far and we‘re not entirely done yet. One more surgery, one more rehab, and no racing this winter. But trust me - I‘ll be back," his Instagram post caption read.

The 32-year-old has two Olympic podiums in combined and Super-G from the 2022 Winter Games. His World Cup win tally has 21 golds, and 14 and 13 second-place and third-place finishes, respectively.

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde called her 'the best skier in the world'

Shiffrin and Kilde share a frame at the 2023 ESPY Awards - Show - (Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin, the most decorated skier in history with 99 World Cup wins under her belt, faced an injury in the 2023/24 season to miss 11 races and eventually the overall podium. She pulled herself back up the following season, taking back-to-back wins until she was sidelined for a setback.

Despite that, she received a shout-out from her fiance when the latter partook in 'Gondola Confessions' with his partner brand 'Boss'. When asked whether he took anyone on a ski date, the Olympian replied:

"My fiance. She's the best skier in the world. So, I guess the answer is yes. And we're probably going to keep doing that."

Shiffrin crashed and suffered an abdominal puncture during her Giant Slalom race in Killington on November 30, 2024. She underwent surgery to address a cavity deeper than the wound tract to clean out old hematoma.

Shiffrin will make her return to the slopes in Courchevel slalom on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

