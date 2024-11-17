Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiancé Aleksander Kilde reacts as the skier storms to 98th World Cup victory of her career

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde recently reacted to the skier's phenomenal 98th win of her career in Finland. The skier is currently completing the first slalom of the 2024-25 ski season.

Shiffrin's 2023-24 ski season didn't pan out as expected as she met a devastating crash in the middle of the season. She started the year in an eventful manner by bagging multiple wins; however, she faced an unfortunate incident on January 26, as she experienced a serious crash during a downhill race. This led to a six-week-long rehab, and she had to pull out of World Cup Slalom and Giant Slalom races.

Trending

The American still managed to make a comeback in March 2024 and attain the third position overall. The skier has now commenced the 2024-25 season and has already extended her record to 98 wins by defeating Katharina Liensberger. Following this stellar performance, Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance, Aleksander Kilde, reacted to the win by sharing a picture of him watching the skier's performance on TV and adding the caption:

"❤️‍🔥👸❤️‍🔥"

Aleksander Kilde’s Instagram story

The couple are frequently seen talking about each other and posting frequent updates about each other on social media.

Mikaela Shiffrin penned a heartwarming message for fiancé Aleksander Kilde

Mikaela Shiffrin and her fiance, Aleksander Kilde - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin recently went to Chile for months-long training and was reunited with her fiance after a very long time in October on the occasion of World Mental Health. After reuniting, she penned a heartfelt note for him, highlighting all the struggles he faced during a crash on January 13. Kilde faced an accident while competing at the Wengen downhill in Switzerland as he clashed violently in the safety nets and ended up dislocating a shoulder and also sustained a bruise on his calf.

Appreciating Kilde for his strength, Shiffrin shared a post on Instagram that carried two pictures of the couple and added the caption:

"After several months apart, I’m finally back with this wonderful man for a few days," Shiffrin wrote. "On this #WorldMentalHealthDay, I want to take a moment to recognize @akilde. Throughout all of the challenges he has faced this summer, he has taken it all in stride and continued to find reasons to smile."

She added:

"He’s been courageous and honest and kind and patient, and I’m so thankful to have him not only as my fiancé—but as my role model in how to take on the challenges that life throws at us.❤️🙏"

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde announced their engagement on social media this year in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback