Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde shares a glimpse of his gym workout as he recovers from his horror crash in Wengen

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde, a power couple in the skiing world, often give fans insights into their life together. Kilde, who is recovering from a horror crash he suffered last year, recently shared a glimpse of his gym sessions with fans.

In January 2024, Kilde was competing in the downhill World Cup race in Wengen, Switzerland, when he crashed into the nets at incredible speeds. The accident left the Norwegian with a dislocated shoulder, two torn shoulder ligaments, and a severe laceration on his calf which required surgery.

Kilde has since been out of action but has continued to stay in touch with fans on social media, providing them with regular updates on his recovery. The skier recently shared a glimpse of his gym workout routine via Instagram.

Via Aleksander Kilde's Instagram story (@akilde/IG)

After his crash in Wengen, Aleksander Kilde has confirmed that he will not be in action during the 2024-2025 FIS World Cup season. However, the skier has returned to the slopes to begin training for the next season and recently visited Kitzbuhel.

Mikaela Shiffrin heaps praise on Aleksander Kilde as she discusses their future together

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde at the 2023 ESPY Awards (Image Source: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde began dating in 2021 and went public with their relationship the same year. In 2024, the couple announced that they were engaged.

Speaking to Olympics.com about her fiance, Shiffrin praised Kilde, calling him an ‘incredible person’ for how he handled the outcome of his crash in Wengen.

“He’s an incredible person. When he wakes up from surgery and he's sick from the medication, and he has every reason to be angry and mean, he's still nice and he's still kind, and he's still thankful to everybody around him. His attitude and who he is, it made it easier to take care of him, for the people around him. And I think it gave all of us hope that things are going to be okay.”

She went on to discuss their future, saying:

“Now I'm 29, and I'm like, okay, I won't be ski racing forever and maybe I have quite a few years left, but when I'm not ski racing anymore, what do I want from that? And now I'm now really starting to think about this and try to take it seriously. With Alex I have this picture of a future with love and family and, you know, being able to actually build something that I had when I was growing up. That's really something that's really, like, special to me.”

In December 2024, Mikaela Shiffrin herself fell victim to a major crash when competing in Killington. The American recently returned to action, racing at the Courchevel World Cup, finishing 10th in the slalom race.

