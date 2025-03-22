Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance, Aleksander Kilde shares glimpses of post-surgery recovery after horror crash

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, shared a glimpse of working out and recovering from the devastating crash that he suffered last year. The skier has been dealing with injuries for over a year now.

Kilde sustained major injuries after a devastating crash during a World Cup event in Wengen, Switzerland, in January last year. He suffered from a dislocated shoulder, an injury on the Lauberhorn, and a serious cut to his calf. He was immediately taken to the hospital after this horrifying incident, and has been on the path of recovery ever since.

His dislocated shoulder has not fully recovered, and he recently underwent another surgery in February 2025. He frequently shares recovery updates on social media, documenting his efforts to return to skiing. Most recently, he shared a video on his Instagram story showing his post-surgery workout, where he was seen attempting calf and shoulder exercises.

Aleksander Kilde's Instagram story

During these tough times, he constantly had the support of his fiance, Mikaela Shiffrin, who has also had to deal with injuries this season. However, she made a comeback to the slopes in January 2025 and has already reached milestones of 100 World Cup victories and 156 podium finishes.

Mikaela Shiffrin shared a sweet note for her fiance, Aleksander Kilde, during his recent surgery

Mikaela Shiffrin shared a loving message for her fiance, Aleksander Kilde, while he recently underwent surgery on his shoulder. In an interview with BR24, Shiffrin revealed that she hadn't hugged him for a year ever since the injury, as Kilde couldn't use his arm.

Exuding excitement about hugging him, she further highlighted the importance of health and explained how it is so much more important than winning any competition.

"In the end, our health and happiness are the most important things. It's easy to forget that when you're in the middle of competition and everyone wants to win. But ultimately, it's something truly special to simply be able to use your arm again. I'm looking forward to giving him a real hug again, because it's been more than a year since we could do that," Mikaela Shiffrin said (via BR24).

Kilde has also been a constant support for Shiffrin during her injuries and tough times. From taking care of her to cheering for her after every milestone, he gracefully supported her. He recently penned a heartfelt note after the American won her 100th World Cup title.

Kilde shared a cute picture of them, and in the second slide, he shared a picture of himself smiling while he was on the hospital bed. He added the note in the caption that read:

"Sorry Mikaela, I know you hate the GOAT talk – but sometimes your man should be allowed to brag 🐐. Today you hit your 100th World Cup victory - wow! So proud of you, and good luck to whoever dares to chase that record. But what stands out even more is the person you are every day - that’s far greater than any number of victories. As you best say yourself - «it’s just a number»," Kilde wrote.

He further mentioned how he watched her performance from his hospital bed after the shoulder surgery:

"On another note, I watched this from a hospital bed - just after a planned and (hopefully 🤞🏻) my last shoulder surgery."

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde started dating in 2021, and they got engaged in April last year.

