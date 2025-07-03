Mikaela Shiffrin shares favorite pastime involving fiancé Aleksander Kilde

Mikaela Shiffrin has revealed one of her favorite pastimes involving fiancé Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. While the couple have been engaged since April 2024, they first crossed paths years earlier at the Alpine Ski Racing World Cup in Chile and reconnected in 2020 following a personal tragedy.

After Shiffrin’s father, Jeff, passed away in February 2020 due to an accident at their family home, Kilde reached out to offer his condolences. Their conversations grew from there and the two began quietly dating, choosing to keep their relationship private at the time.

Mikaela Shiffrin recently shared on Instagram that one of her favorite pastimes with her fiancé is playfully ‘stealing’ photos from his phone, pictures which he intends to post, and sharing them on her own social media before he gets the chance. The American skier captioned the post, writing:

“Stealing photos from @akilde and posting them before he does is one of my favorite pastimes🤭🫶”

A few days ago, both Shiffrin and Kilde were seen working out together at the gym. While exercising side by side, they were also seen sharing a laugh during the session. The workout included Shiffrin doing lifting exercises and the couple engaging in stretching routines. Shiffrin had shared a glimpse of the session on her Instagram handle.

Mikaela Shiffrin on long-distance challenges as she shares heartwarming reunion moment with Aleksander Kilde

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Mikaela Shiffrin at Gold Medal Gala 2021. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin opened up on the challenges of her long-distance relationship with Aleksander Kilde. After months apart, having last seen each other at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals in March, Shiffrin took a flight to Oslo, Norway. She was seen wearing a mask to avoid passing any infections to her fiancé, who is recovering from another surgery after a serious crash during a downhill race in Switzerland.

She shared glimpses of the reunion from boarding her flight to arriving in Oslo and meeting Kilde in a video. The 30-year-old captioned the post, stating:

“It’s not easy being away from each other so often, for so long. Last time @akilde and I were together was in March after WC Finals. That’s part of what it takes to do what we do, for now…Never taking for granted the time we do have together!🫶”

She also humorously shared in the video that she’s a sucker for airport stores in general but didn’t stop to buy anything, likely because she was too excited to meet her fiancé.

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More