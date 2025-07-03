Mikaela Shiffrin shares favorite pastime involving fiancé Aleksander Kilde

Mikaela Shiffrin has revealed one of her favorite pastimes involving fiancé Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. While the couple have been engaged since April 2024, they first crossed paths years earlier at the Alpine Ski Racing World Cup in Chile and reconnected in 2020 following a personal tragedy.
After Shiffrin’s father, Jeff, passed away in February 2020 due to an accident at their family home, Kilde reached out to offer his condolences. Their conversations grew from there and the two began quietly dating, choosing to keep their relationship private at the time.
Mikaela Shiffrin recently shared on Instagram that one of her favorite pastimes with her fiancé is playfully ‘stealing’ photos from his phone, pictures which he intends to post, and sharing them on her own social media before he gets the chance. The American skier captioned the post, writing:
“Stealing photos from @akilde and posting them before he does is one of my favorite pastimes🤭🫶”
A few days ago, both Shiffrin and Kilde were seen working out together at the gym. While exercising side by side, they were also seen sharing a laugh during the session. The workout included Shiffrin doing lifting exercises and the couple engaging in stretching routines. Shiffrin had shared a glimpse of the session on her Instagram handle.
Mikaela Shiffrin on long-distance challenges as she shares heartwarming reunion moment with Aleksander Kilde
Mikaela Shiffrin opened up on the challenges of her long-distance relationship with Aleksander Kilde. After months apart, having last seen each other at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals in March, Shiffrin took a flight to Oslo, Norway. She was seen wearing a mask to avoid passing any infections to her fiancé, who is recovering from another surgery after a serious crash during a downhill race in Switzerland.
She shared glimpses of the reunion from boarding her flight to arriving in Oslo and meeting Kilde in a video. The 30-year-old captioned the post, stating:
“It’s not easy being away from each other so often, for so long. Last time @akilde and I were together was in March after WC Finals. That’s part of what it takes to do what we do, for now…Never taking for granted the time we do have together!🫶”
She also humorously shared in the video that she’s a sucker for airport stores in general but didn’t stop to buy anything, likely because she was too excited to meet her fiancé.