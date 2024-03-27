Mikaela Shiffrin shares glimpses from her new Adidas advertisement shoot

Mikaela Shiffrin recently shared glimpses from her advertisement shoot for Adidas. The American alpine skier took to her Instagram to share the pictures from her early morning shoot.

She shared a candid picture along with the crew members in the mountains

"Early Bird"

The two-time Olympic gold medalist has been in a global partnership with Adidas since 2019. She endorses the female gear of the company as well as Adidas Torrex's outdoor gear for athletes.

Besides, Mikaela Shiffrin is also a member of Adidas's initiative to raise awareness campaigns against plastic pollution in oceans and other water bodies. However, the financial and other provisions of the deal between the parties are still to be disclosed.

Speaking about this deal, the 29-year-old's agent Kilian Albrecht told SportsPro:

With this new partnership, Mikaela feels like there’s a huge opportunity to elevate the awareness of a sport she loves and is passionate about – and more broadly, we see it as an effort for her to transcend the sport of alpine skiing and align herself with elite athletes who are more than athletes – they’re creators, and they’re at the top of their game in their respective crafts.”

Besides Adidas, the Colorado native is also sponsored by other brands such as Bose, Visa, and Oakley (race equipment and gear sponsor).

Mikaela Shiffrin clinches her eighth slalom title

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin, 29, recently clinched her eighth World Cup slalom title in Sweden. She registered the fastest runs in both races of the final day defeating Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic and Switzerland's Michelle Gisin.

With this win, she became only the fourth alpine ski racer to have eight World Cup titles in a single classification. She joined her countrymate Lindsey Vonn (downhill), Marcel Hirscher (overall championships) and Ingemar Stenmark (both Slalom and giant slalom).

Shiffrin made a superb comeback after her downhill crash in Italy a few months ago after which she had to go through a rehab of six weeks. The Slalom World Cup was Shiffrin's first time skiing after her horrendous injury.

After her title win, Shiffrin shared her emotions about coming back from the injury and also thanked her entire team for their constant support.