Mikaela Shiffrin shows off her special 100 World Cup wins glasses to celebrate her historic feat

Mikaela Shiffrin recently flaunted her custom-made 100 World Cup wins glasses, which Oakley gifted her. The American skier has been associated with the brand since April 18, 2019.

Shiffrin made a stunning comeback in January 2025 after experiencing a devastating crash in November 2024. She sustained an abdominal puncture that required immediate surgery, and after being out of the slopes for almost two months, she returned to the slopes for the World Championships.

The beginning of her return did not pan out as expected, as she fell short of earning podium finishes. However, she rose to dominance after securing her 100th World Cup victory in Sestriere, Italy. She concluded the 2024-25 skiing season with 101 World Cup victories. A few weeks after she wrapped up the season, the American received an adorable gift from Oakley as a tribute for her 100 World Cup wins.

Oakley sent custom-made golden-colored glasses that had 100 World Cup victories etched on them. Shiffrin shared a video of unboxing the present on Instagram, where she showcased the details and said:

"That's so cool. Oh my gosh. Never taking them off," said Mikaela Shiffrin.

She also read the note that came with the present. It read:

"The moment of the century to celebrate a century of moments. Oakley fam."

Here is the video:

Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about winning the 100th World Cup of her career

Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about her performance after winning the 100th World Cup in Sun Valley. She revealed the kind of pressure she was going through in one of the episodes of her docuseries, 'Moving Right Along.' Reflecting on her goal and her experience at the World Cup, Shiffrin said (2:16 onwards):

"Most people didn't really realize that the pressure wasn't entirely off when we went to Sun Valley. The World Cup points situation especially how it relates to start number is a little bit complicated little bit funky, but long story short. Hitting 500 overall points helps your start number in all disciplines and that was a really big goal for me to finish off the season hitting the 500 point threshold to help with my GS start number for next season. So, that added a sense of urgency for me for that final race."

Mikaela Shiffrin recently shared her story with The Players' Tribune. She spoke about various career experiences, including the crash in Killington. She opened up about her lowest moments during rehabilitation after the heartbreaking accident.

