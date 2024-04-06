Miramar Invitational 2024: Christian Coleman previews his 200m Olympic season opener

Christian Coleman is all set to compete in his 2024 outdoor season opener at the Miramar Invitational.

The 2024 Miramar Invitational is slated for Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Ansin Sports Complex, in Miramar, Florida — one of the only four Class 2 internationally certified tracks in the United States.

After showcasing his brilliant athletic proficiency in the 2024 season so far, the three-time world champion is prepped for the season opener in Florida. At the 2024 Millrose Games held at The Armory in New York City last month, the American sprinter secured a gold medal in the 60m sprint after clocking 6.51 seconds.

Coleman defeated Hakim Sani Brown and Ackeem Blake, who recorded 6.54 seconds and 6.55 seconds, respectively. Further, at the USATF Indoor Championships, scheduled in the same month in Albuquerque, New Mexico, he finished second behind Noah Lyles in the 60m event, registering 6.44 seconds — just 0.01 seconds behind Lyles.

Following his recent exploits in the indoor season, the 28-year-old has fixed his gaze on achieving remarkable victories in the outdoor season. He recently shared a picture of the Ansin Sports Complex with his fans on social media and displayed his readiness ahead of the Miramar Invitational.

"Outdoor season opener is here," Coleman wrote. "200m season opener tomorrow.

While Coleman clearly specializes in the 60m race, he still boasts an impressive personal best time of 19.85s in the event, which he clocked in 2017.

"I feel as if like my ceiling is a little higher," Christian Coleman after leaving behind Noah Lyles at the World Indoor Championships

Apart from his notable feats at the Millrose Games and the USATF Indoor Championships, Christian Coleman achieved a glorious victory at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships held in March in Glasgow, Scotland.

Coleman defeated three-peat world champion Noah Lyles and Jamaican sprinter Ackeem Blake, recording a world lead of 6.41 seconds. During a post-race interview, Coleman stated his delight and joy in attaining the victory, saying:

"I mean it felt amazing especially because I didn't see anybody beside me and so I mean...Whenever you are able to have that feeling you don't really have to do it because you just kind of run through lines and know you came across through the wind is an amazing feeling. So I felt like I put together good races I could have today even though I feel as if like my ceiling is a little higher."

