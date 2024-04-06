Miramar Invitational 2024: Schedule, where to watch & more

The Miramar Invitational 2024 will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Ansin Sports Complex located at 10801 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, Florida. Extensive coverage will be provided for the rounds including results, entry lists, and schedule for viewers globally to see.

The competition will first feature the 100m dash and 100m hurdles introductory rounds, then the long jump and shot put finals. The 400m hurdles, 400m dash, 100m dash, 100m hurdles, 110m hurdles, 600m run, and 200m dash final will be held in the main event.

Miramar Invitational 2024 full schedule and line-up of events

5:36 pm Women’s 100m 1st round

5:51 pm Men's 100m 1st round

5:43 pm Women's long jump final

7:00 pm Men's long jump final

7:02 pm Men's 400m hurdles final

7:09 pm Men's 400m final

7:15 pm Women's shot put final

7:17 pm Women's 400m final

7:25 pm Women's 100m final

7:35 pm Men's 100m final

7:50 pm Women's 100m hurdles final

8:00 pm Men's 110m Hurdles final

8:15 pm Men's 600m final

8:25 pm Women's 600m final

8:35 pm Men's 200m final

8:45 pm Women's 200m final

The timings are in the GMT-4 time zone.

Where to watch Miramar Invitational 2025

The event will be held at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida and the gates will be opened early at 8 am. American viewers can watch the Miramar Invitational live on Peacock.

The event will also be broadcasted on Runnerspace and its official website.

Miramar Invitational 2024 face-off to involve the likes of Christian Coleman and Ajee Wilson

The competition will feature top world champions like Christian Coleman, the current World 60m Champion, Ajeé Wilson, a US 12x National Champion and a former world indoor 800m winner, and Tajay Gayle, who won a bronze in long jump at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Other athletes who will be competing in the event include Alana Reid and Yohan Blake.

However, there have also been some notable withdrawals from the tournament that will take place in Miramar. It was scheduled to be the 2024 season opener for world champions Sha'Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson. Both athletes competed in Miramar last year, with the American winning the 100m event while the Jamaican finished third in 400m.

However, Sha'Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson both will not compete in the 2024 edition of the Miramar Invitational.