Miramar Invitational 2025 Results: Julien Alfred edges Shericka Jackson, Yohan Blake secures podium finish, and more

The 2025 Miramar Invitational took place at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida, on April 5, Saturday. The World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meet featured impressive performances across multiple track and field events by athletes all over the world.

The 200m Olympic gold medalist, Julien Alfred, began her individual outdoor season by clocking 36.05 seconds to beat Jamaica’s four-time world champion, Shericka Jackson (36.13s), in the 300m at the Miramar Invitational. The Saint Lucian athlete had earlier opened her outdoor season at the Texas Relays in the 4x400m relay, where she contributed to her team's victory.

In a star-studded men's 100m, Rohan Watson claimed the showdown with a sub-10.00s performance (9.99s), while Jamaican icon and compatriot Yohan Blake finished second with a time of 10.06s. Meanwhile, in the women's 100m, the USA's Kayla White edged out Jamaica's Briana Williams to take the win, clocking a 10.99s.

Tamari Davis (women's 200m), Ackelia Smith (women's long jump), Maggie Ewen (women's shot put), and Jeremiah Davis (men's long jump) are some other prominent athletes who collected titles at the Miramar Invitational.

We will now take a look at the complete results for the 2025 Miramar Invitational.

Results for the Women’s events at Miramar Invitational

Maggie Ewen at 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

100m

Kayla White (United States) - 10.99s Briana Williams (Jamaica) - 11.07s Natasha Morrison (Jamaica) - 11.08s

100m hurdles

Rayniah Jones (United States) - 12.76s Paula Salmon (Jamaica) - 13.04s

200m

Tamari Davis (United States) - 22.42s Tia Clayton (Jamaica) - 23.05s Sedrickia Wynn (United States) - 23.10s

300m

Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia) - 36.05s Shericka Jackson (Jamaica) - 36.13s Jessika Gbai (Ivory Coast) - 36.24s

Long Jump

Ackelia Smith (Jamaica) - 6.74m Quanesha Burks (United States) - 6.66m Chantel Malone (British Virgin Islands) - 6.63m

Shot Put

Maggie Ewen (United States) - 19.25m Danniel Thomas-Dodd (Jamaica) - 18.80m Abby Moore (United States) - 17.89m

600m Run

Shafiqua Maloney (Saint Vincent) - 1:24.61min Gabby Scott (Puerto Rico) - 1:26.39min Ziyah Holman (United States) - 1:27.81min

Results for the Men’s events at Miramar Invitational

Rohan Watson (L) at World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

100m

Rohan Watson (Jamaica) - 9.99s Yohan Blake (Jamaica) - 10.06s Alex Ogando (Dominican Republic) - 10.14s

110m hurdles

Jamal Britt (United States) - 13.19s De'Vion Wilson (United States) - 13.23s Lafranz Campbell (Jamaica) - 13.31s

200m

Demarius Smith (United States) - 20.41s Nigel Ellis (Jamaica) - 20.52s Javari Thomas (United States) - 20.61s

300m

Rusheen McDonald (Jamaica) - 32.39s Toby Harries (Great Britain) - 32.47s Wendell Miller (Bahamas) - 33.45s

600m Run

Ryan Sánchez (Puerto Rico) - 1:15.01min Olivier Desmeules (Canada) - 1:15.19min Jesus Tonatiu Lopez (Mexico) - 1:15.23min

Long Jump

Jeremiah Davis (United States) - 8.25m Shoutarou Shiroyama (Japan) - 8.05m Jason Smith (United States) - 7.98m

