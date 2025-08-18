"Miss the United States of Amanars": Fans express nostalgia as Simone Biles performing a rare gymnastics maneuver resurfaces

Simone Biles's recent video made her fans nostalgic. In it, the 28-year-old gymnast is seen performing an Amanar vault from around 2012, which recently resurfaced on X.The Amanar vault, named after Romanian gymnast Simona Amanar, involves a round-off onto the vault springboard and a back handspring onto the vaulting table. The gymnast then performs two and a half twists in a laid-out position before landing on the mat. However, due to the risks involved, the Amanar vault is less preferred by current gymnasts.Biles expressed her emotions about the Amanar vault as she shared the video on her X Account. She captioned her X post:&quot;me Amanar my faavvvv&quot;Fans expressed their nostalgia as they shared their reactions to the video. One user simply commented:&quot;Thinking about that 2012 year all over again&quot;One fan wrote:&quot;I miss the United States of Amanars...&quot;Mar @GymburneraccLINKI miss the United States of Amanars...Another user explained why modern gymnasts prefer the Amanar less, writing:&quot;Because they lowered the DV and there’s a lot of danger of messing up your knee. Less danger and more reward with Chengs.&quot;Georgia Smith @Georgia85485397LINK@Gymburneracc Because they lowered the DV and there’s a lot of danger of messing up your knee. Less danger and more reward with Chengs.Another user expressed awe at Biles' successful maneuver as he commented:&quot;A beautiful vault nonetheless&quot;One user remarked about the value of the Amanar vault as she wrote:&quot;Bring back the days where you couldn’t even sniff a worlds/olympic team without having an amanar&quot;Another user simply added:&quot;Forward-landing vaults&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;Backward landing Vaults&quot;Simone Biles made her debut in national gymnastics around 2012. However, because she was underage, she had to wait until the quadrennial event held at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 to make her Olympic debut.When Simone Biles opened up about her brother's inspiring words after missing the national squad by one placeSimone Biles opens up about her conversation with brother Ron Biles [Image Source: Getty]Simone Biles opened up about her conversation with her brother, Ronald Biles. The Olympic champion gymnast mentioned about the incident in her autobiography 'Courage to Soar', which was published around 2016.In 2011, Biles participated in the Visa National Championships, which served as the qualification event for the junior national team. The gymnast missed the selection by one spot; while only 13 were allowed a chance, she was placed 14th.However, her brother inspired her to overcome this setback over a phone call. Biles wrote in her autobiography:&quot;You can use this as motivation to go into the gym and train even harder. 'Coming in at number fourteen means you’re almost there! And maybe it’s just not your time yet, but trust me, your day will come, because you’re that good. But maybe this is your year to get better,' Ron said. 'You have to keep your chin up. You represented Bannon’s so well out there.' ”Simone Biles made her national debut a year later and set a record for winning the most national championships. Her latest victory came in the 2024 season, when she won her ninth title.