Missing from U.S. Classic roster, Jade Carey shares moments from adventurous Mexico vacation with girlfriend Aimee Sinacola

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey has shared glimpses from her Mexico vacation with her girlfriend, Aimee Sinacola. The couple stayed at Garza Blanca Los Cabos, a luxury beachfront resort in Mexico.
During their trip, they enjoyed a variety of activities, including ziplining, ATV riding, relaxing by the beach and sharing sweet moments together. Carey shared these vacation highlights amid her absence from the U.S. Classic roster as she had previously mentioned in interviews about taking a break following the conclusion of her collegiate gymnastics career.
Jade Carey posted the highlights of her fun and adventurous vacation on her Instagram handle, captioning it:
“🌊📍 paradise”
The three-time world champion had also posted glimpses of this vacation on her Instagram, posing in a pink swimwear with the caption:
“Long time no sea”
This comes months after her fourth-place finish in the all-around at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships, which was also her last meet for Oregon State gymnastics. Last year, the 25-year-old played a crucial role in contributing to the USA all-around team’s gold-medal victory and an individual bronze in the vault.
In addition to Jade Carey, Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles are some other big names who won’t feature in the U.S. Classic 2025. A few prominent gymnasts who are set to compete at the event are Leanne Wong, Hezly Rivera, Joscelyn Roberson and Ashlee Sullivan.
Jade Carey opens up on taking time to decide her elite gymnastics future
Following her successful collegiate career and Paris Olympics campaign, Jade Carey reflected on whether she wanted to continue in elite gymnastics. While she expressed her pride in everything she has achieved, Carey shared she wants to take time to figure out whether her heart is still in it.
The former Oregon State Beavers gymnast talked about this during an interview with Olympics.com released in May 2025, adding:
“I have had such an amazing career in elite and college gymnastics. I’m super happy with and proud of myself. At the end of the day, my heart has to be there for it, if I really want to do it. I think just taking some time off will really let me realise if that’s still there or not. Right now, taking time and going to see where things end up. So, it’s not a no, but it’s not a yes.”
She further shared in the interview her desire to fully step away from the sport for a while, spending time on vacations and simply relaxing.